



LOUISVILLE, Ky. Oklahoma men's gymnastics redshirt sophomore Vague Benas was named to the US Men's Senior National Team and alumnus Yul Moldauer won the all-around title this weekend at the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup at the Kentucky International Convention Center. Oklahoma men's gymnastics redshirt sophomorewas named to the US Men's Senior National Team and alumnus Yul Moldauer won the all-around title this weekend at the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup at the Kentucky International Convention Center. Benas finished tied for fifth in the all-around, earning a spot on the Senior National Team, which was announced Sunday evening. Moldauer, who also won the floor exercise title, had already secured his place as a member of the national team. The Winter Cup all-around title was Moldauer's fourth. Benas posted a total two-day all-around score of 163.600, consisting of an 82.950 on Sunday and an 80.650 on Friday. He was ranked eighth in the all-around after Friday's competition round and climbed the rankings on Sunday to finish in a tie for fifth place. The Richmond, Texas product scored highest on vault, with a combined score of 29.050 (14.650 on Friday and 14.400 on Sunday). He also placed fifth on parallel bars with a combined score of 28.400, reaching 27.200 on floor exercise (10th), 27.050 on still rings (12th), 26.150 on high beam (13th) and 25.750 on pommel horse (14th). “I'm very proud of Fuzzy, especially on the second day. He really had a great performance,” Oklahoma head coach Mark Williams said. “After the year he battled through injuries, it's pretty impressive that he was able to do that in his first opportunity to make the national team. I'm excited about his ability to be a member of the national team, and he will too.” Hopefully I will get some opportunities as part of the team in the future.” OR eldest Jack Vrijman competed at the high bar and finished fourth with a two-day total of 27,450 (13,950 on Friday and 13,500 on Sunday). Sophomore Ignacio Yockers rode pommel horse and finished fifth with a total score of 27.500 (14.250 on Friday and 13.250 on Sunday). Freshmen Colin Flores started the Winter Cup as an all-around competitor but was forced to withdraw after sustaining an injury during the second event on Friday. Moldauer won the all-around title with a combined score of 169.750, including an 85.300 on Sunday and an 84.450 on Friday. He won the floor exercise title with a total of 28.800 and placed second on bars with a combined score of 30.400 (15.000 on Friday and 15.400 on Sunday). He also recorded a 28.850 on vault, 28.350 on rings (fourth), 27.100 on pommel horse (seventh) and 26.250 on high beam (12th). As a member of the senior men's national team, Benas has qualified for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships and is on track to compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials this summer. The 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships will be held June 22-26 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, followed by the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Gymnastics June 27-30 in Minneapolis. A current or former OU gymnast has won the senior men's all-around title at the Winter Cup in nine of the past fifteen years, dating back to 2010: Chris Brooks (2010 and '14), Jake Dalton (2011 and '13), Moldauer (2017, '19, '23 and '24) and Vitaliy Guimaraes (2022). For updates and more information about men's gymnastics in Oklahoma, follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram (@OU_MGymnastics) and like Oklahoma Men's Gymnastics on Facebook.

