Ashwin and Yadav lead the charge in India as hosts are almost 152 runs away from victory in the 4th Test against England
RANCHI, India (AP) Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav shared seven wickets to cap a stunning turnaround for India on day three of the fourth Test against England on Sunday.
Ashwin took 5-51 in 15.5 overs while Yadav returned with 4-22 in 15 overs as England were bowled out for 145 runs (53.5 overs) in the second innings.
The paltry total gave India a target of 192 runs to win the fourth Test and take a 3-1 lead in the five-match series.
The hosts reached 40-0 in eight overs at stumps on day three, with Rohit Sharma (24 not out) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (16 not out) unbeaten at the end of the match.
India still need 152 runs to win the Test and take an unassailable lead in the series.
England's second innings lasted less than two sessions as Ashwin picked up his 35th five-wicket haul in Tests.
The off-spinner started with the new ball after lunch. His first victim was Ben Duckett, who was caught short-legged for fifteen minutes.
Ashwin soon had a hat-trick after trapping Ollie Pope lbw for a first-ball duck. Joe Root denied him the feat but was for 11 in the 17th over.
Root, who had scored 122 not out in the first innings, helped put on 46 runs for the third wicket with Zack Crawley. His dismissal was the turning point for England in their pursuit of a 200-plus run target.
Crawley scored 60 off 91 balls, with seven fours, to push England past the 100-run mark. Yadav bowled him in the 29th over, and also followed it up with Ben Stokes wicket.
Stokes was out for four runs as the ball stayed low and fell off the pads into his stumps. England showed signs of tension and went to tea at 120-5.
After the break it was 120-6 after the first ball, when Jonny Bairstow immediately hit Ravindra Jadeja (1-56) into cover. Bairstow was out for 30 off 42 balls, and the slide continued for England.
Ashwin and Yadav then made quick work of the lower order even as Ben Foakes (17) tried to resist.
Tom Hartley was bowled out for seven off Yadav, who also trapped Ollie Robinson lbw for a three-ball duck.
Ashwin ensured that both Foakes and James Anderson completed a stunning turnaround for India after Dhruv Jurel's 90-run knock in the morning session.
Starting with an overnight 219-7, Jurel scored his maiden half-century as India finished within 46 runs of England's first innings total.
Jurel fielded the lower order superbly as India were bowled out for 307 runs in reply to England's 353 on Sunday.
Offspinner Shoaib Bashir took 5-119 in 44 overs, his first five-wicket haul, while Tom Hartley finished with 3-68 as England's spinners gave the tourists a slim lead on an increasingly poor pitch with variable low bounce.
Jurel, restarting on 30 not out, came out attacking from one end and upset the English bowlers. He reached 50 off 96 balls and hit three fours and a six, as part of the 76-run stand with Yadav.
James Anderson (2-48) bowled Yadav for 28 to finally provide the breakthrough, moving within two scalps of 700 Test wickets.
Meanwhile, Jurel stepped up a gear and scored 40 runs off 75 balls with Akash Deep (nine).
Bashir trapped Deep lbw in the 101st over for his maiden five-wicket haul in only his second Test at the age of 20. Jurel scored another 14 runs with Mohammed Siraj for company as India crossed the 300-run mark, which looked unlikely on day two. .
He was ten short of a maiden Test hundred, when Hartley's delivery spun sharply and crashed into his stumps.
India have a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series after winning back-to-back Tests in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot by 106 and 434 runs respectively. England won the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs.
