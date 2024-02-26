Miami Football: Rankings of the top five wide receivers entering the spring

There will be plenty of position battles to analyze down the line, but here are the top five linebackers.
This is the seventh in a series where CanesCounty.com will rank Miami's best players for spring football.
5. Robby Washington
For comparison, these rankings are based on the performances we've seen on the college football field. Incoming freshmen 2024 Chance Robinson, The CarrAnd Joshisa merchant – they all have the potential to make an impact in their first year.
Shemar Kirk, who moved up through the JUCO ranks before the start of last season, will also be in the mix. Kirk made one appearance on offense all season (the Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers) and eight more on special teams.
The sophomore played in eight games last season, totaling 69 snaps. He also tallied 42 snaps on special teams.
Joseph recorded six receptions for 36 yards last season and returned two punts for 30 yards and nine kickoffs for 185 yards. He will likely be the top returner with Smith leaving the program.
WR4 is open for competition, but Joseph should be the frontrunner for that spot.
3. Isaiah Horton
Isaiah Horton had a quiet year in 2023, with Young starting above him on the depth chart. He played 292 offensive snaps, but caught just 13 receptions for 168 yards and one touchdown.
He played against a season-high 43 snaps North Carolina good for four receptions for 52 yards. In the bowl game against Rutgers, Horton totaled a season-high five receptions for 54 yards with a long of 22.
At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Horton should be the top choice to start on the left or right side of the offense.
2. Jacolby George
Jacolby George will look to build on his best season, with 57 receptions for 864 yards and eight touchdowns.
George had a career-high 153 yards on five catches, including two touchdowns, at State of Floridaincluding a run of 85 yards for a touchdown.
There were times last season when George lost his cool. On the final touchdown attempt of the game against LouisvilleGeorge felt there should have been a pass interference call and argued with coaches on the sideline, and a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties in the Pinstripe Bowl also hurt his team.
George ranked second last season with a 75.4 grade and his ability to play big makes him a must-start player until someone can dethrone him.
1. Xavier Restrepo
Miami's best receiver comes from the slot. Xavier Restrepo started all 13 games and was a first-team All-ACC selection.
The fourth-year junior set the single-season record with 85 receptions and became just the sixth 1,000-yard pass catcher in program history with 1,092 in 2023.
According to Pro Football Focus, “X” led the team in offensive grade (87.4), receiving grade (89) and drop grade (83).
Restrepo needs to develop chemistry with a new quarterback Cam Ward during the spring. The hometown product was by far the previous quarterback's most targeted receiver Tyler Van Dyke.
