Miami Football: Rankings of the top five wide receivers entering the spring

Spring football in Miami is still a few days away. The Hurricanes have added many players to their roster and have lost several through the transfer portal. Miami has officially lost 14 players to transfer and added 10 players on the roster. There will be plenty of position battles to analyze down the line, but here are the top five linebackers. This is the seventh in a series where CanesCounty.com will rank Miami's best players for spring football. Related Links: Rankings of Miami's top five players entering the spring Rankings of the top five Miami defensive players entering the spring Rankings of the top five offensive linemen entering the spring Rankings of the top five defensive linemen entering the spring Ranking the top five tight ends entering the spring Rankings of the top five linebackers entering the spring

5. Robby Washington

Robby Washington, wide receiver, Miami

For comparison, these rankings are based on the performances we've seen on the college football field. Incoming freshmen 2024 Chance Robinson, The CarrAnd Joshisa merchant – they all have the potential to make an impact in their first year. Shemar Kirk, who moved up through the JUCO ranks before the start of last season, will also be in the mix. Kirk made one appearance on offense all season (the Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers) and eight more on special teams. With the departure of Colbie Young (transfer to Georgia), Brashard Smith (transferring to SMU), and Frank Ladson Jr. (transferring to UMass) into the transfer portal, many young receivers will have the opportunity to make an impact, including Robby Washington, which places the list at number five. As a freshman, Washington played in two games (Bethune, Boston College), nine total snaps on offense. He had two receptions for 27 yards, but has the potential to take his game to a premier level. Through 30 games, Washington has totaled 81 receptions for 1,330 yards and scored 17 touchdowns in his high school career.

4. Ray Ray Joseph

Ray Ray Joseph of Miami during an NCAA football game on Friday, September 1, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph gets an edge over Washington due to the number of snaps played during the 2023 season. The sophomore played in eight games last season, totaling 69 snaps. He also tallied 42 snaps on special teams. Joseph recorded six receptions for 36 yards last season and returned two punts for 30 yards and nine kickoffs for 185 yards. He will likely be the top returner with Smith leaving the program. WR4 is open for competition, but Joseph should be the frontrunner for that spot.

3. Isaiah Horton

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Isaiah Horton (16) reacts during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Rutgers Scarlet Knight at Yankee Stadium.

Isaiah Horton had a quiet year in 2023, with Young starting above him on the depth chart. He played 292 offensive snaps, but caught just 13 receptions for 168 yards and one touchdown. He played against a season-high 43 snaps North Carolina good for four receptions for 52 yards. In the bowl game against Rutgers, Horton totaled a season-high five receptions for 54 yards with a long of 22. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Horton should be the top choice to start on the left or right side of the offense.

2. Jacolby George

Miami's Jacolby George during an NCAA football game on Saturday, September 9, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jacolby George will look to build on his best season, with 57 receptions for 864 yards and eight touchdowns. George had a career-high 153 yards on five catches, including two touchdowns, at State of Floridaincluding a run of 85 yards for a touchdown. There were times last season when George lost his cool. On the final touchdown attempt of the game against LouisvilleGeorge felt there should have been a pass interference call and argued with coaches on the sideline, and a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties in the Pinstripe Bowl also hurt his team. George ranked second last season with a 75.4 grade and his ability to play big makes him a must-start player until someone can dethrone him.

1. Xavier Restrepo

Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia.