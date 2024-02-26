North Carolina State University





Honolulu, Hawaii A seven-run fifth inning gave the NC State baseball team a 10-8 victory over Hawaii on Sunday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium. Sunday's series finale ended in eight innings due to a travel clock. A seven-run fifth inning gave the NC State baseball team a 10-8 victory over Hawaii on Sunday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium. Sunday's series finale ended in eight innings due to a travel clock. After Hawaii (3-4) took its first lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Wolfpack caught Jacob Cozart crushed a go-ahead two-run homer off the right-center scoreboard to give NC State a 5-4 lead. Cozart's towering home run to right center came just one pitch after that Garrett Pennington opened the frame with a double to left field. Four consecutive singles followed Cozart's homer, including a two-RBI single by design hitter Drew Lanphere to extend the Pack's lead to 7-4 with no one out in the inning. A walk from the leadoff hitter Noah Zolen loaded the bases with one out Josh High hit it up the middle to put up two more and make it 9-4 Wolfpack. A sacrifice fly by Pennington, which sparked the Wolfpack's rally earlier in the frame, extended the Pack's lead to 10-4. The Wolfpack and Rainbow Warriors traded two-run frames in the second inning. NC State struck first for the first time in this weekend's series Luke Nixon rode in a pair with a single in the middle. Hawaii erased the Pack's early 2-0 lead behind Sean Rimmer's RBI double and Kyson Donahue's sacrifice fly in the bottom half. NC State restored the lead in the third Alec Makarewicz RBI single. Makarewicz committed an error on three pitches before delivering an RBI single on an 0-2 count, making it 3-2 for the Wolfpack. Hawaii then took its only lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning when leadoff hitter Elijah Ickes hit a two-RBI single to left field. Second-year reliever Shane Van Dam curtailed Hawaii's attempted rally in the bottom of the fifth, entering the game in a bases-loaded, no-out situation and not allowing the Rainbow Warriors to cross a single run. Van Dam struck out back-to-back batters to open his outing before Serrano III tracked down a fly ball from Stone Miyao in center field to end the threat. Van Dam then pitched a scoreless sixth to maintain the Pack's six-run lead and struck out Dallas Duarte to end the inning. The Rainbow Warriors scored two in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to 10-6. Hawaii scored two more runs in the eighth inning to cut the score to 10–8, but the game reached its predetermined curfew during the eighth frame. Derrick Smith came in with two outs in the bottom of the eighth and induced a groundout to third base to record his first career save. For the second time this weekend, the Wolfpack recorded 15 hits or more, with at least six NC State hitters recording multi-hit performances. Hogue, Cozart, Lanphere and Nixon each led the pack with two RBI apiece. Heather Andries who made his first career appearance in Sunday's game, earned the win after pitching 0.2 scoreless innings in relief of starting pitcher Ryan Marohn . The Wolfpack excelled in situational hitting opportunities all afternoon, hitting .364 (4-for-11) when hitting with two outs and .385 with runners in scoring position (5-for-13). NEXT ONE NC State makes the long trip back to Raleigh and opens a 10-game homestand against Queens University of Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday's midweek game against Queens is scheduled for 3:00 PM and will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

