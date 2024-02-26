Health Issues: Pickleball Injury Epidemic | News, sports, jobs

ESCANABA — America is known as a country of sports fanatics. Just look at the attention placed on sports in this country: from youth sports to the many collegiate athletic events, all the professional leagues, and add to that the recent explosion of sports betting, it is a pervasive part of life in this country. If you want numerical proof of this, just look at the monies associated with the NFL, the million dollar salaries, the advertising, the professional game is a huge part of the American economy.

Many argue that there is too much focus on sports because for most of us it is a passive involvement. We mainly watch and do not participate. Millions of eyes were glued to their screens for this second Sunday's big match. How many viewers did something active last week? We have become a nation of spectators.

But there's a popular new sport sweeping the world that's easy to learn and fun to play. What is important in any discussion of this athletic pursuit, with the subject of pickleball, is that it can be enjoyed well into the later years. This was the biggest selling point initially: it was a sport that even seniors could play. It was invented in 1965 on a badminton court using table tennis paddles and a Wiffle ball and has been described as a fusion of ping pong, badminton and tennis.

Their goal was to create a game that was only moderately athletic, meaning young people could play, but older people could too. Pickleball is now the fastest growing sport in America and has been that way for several years. But now that they've earned a reputation for allowing anyone to join in, many do, even if they're not in the physical condition to do so.

Regardless of your age, if you are not in at least average physical condition, you should be cautious when undertaking any new sporting activity, regardless of the type. This applies to pickleball as much as it does to walking, cycling or any other physical activity. While nothing like the requirements of most major sports, pickleball does require a minimum fitness level.

Pickleball isn't the most taxing sport (especially doubles) and doesn't provide an exhausting workout, but studies have shown benefits for agility and hand-eye coordination. But there are dangers to almost every sport (but hey, curling?) and even pickleball comes with some dangers. The data shows that pickleball causes more injuries than running or swimming. The mechanics of the sport lend themselves to injuries from repetitive use, especially to the wrist and elbow, and injuries from sudden, sharp movements.

In addition to improving your fitness before taking up the sport, prevention is an excellent practice; a recommended approach is to warm up before playing. (Stretching is only effective after the muscles and tissues have been thoroughly treated “warmed up,” meaning you've already played.) For years, the benefits of increasing blood flow to the involved soft tissues (calves, quads, hamstrings, etc.) have been recognized. This can be achieved with some of the standard exercises such as jumping jacks, or by performing the movements required for the sport but at a drastically reduced intensity (at least initially, and increasing thereafter).

Lower extremity injuries are more likely if someone has a biomechanical alignment problem, as most of us do. An arch that goes too far down or a metatarsal bone that is slightly out of position, these and countless other variations lead to problems over time. A physical sport like this will put strain on different structures, for example tendons and joints, which is best avoided by preserving things “in a row.” This is best done with some kind of arch support or foot orthosis, to replace the insole of your sports shoe.

Shoes are an important part of the support system for your muscles, bones, tendons, etc., but shoes are obviously generic. Sure, with the millions of athletic shoe models on the market, there's almost certainly one that will work for you… if you can find it. A real tennis shoe, or even a cross trainer,

If you are new to the sport, consider your fitness level before participating. True strength training will help everyone, but is especially vital for older players, as muscle loss occurs for all of us over the years. A calf muscle tear is more likely to result from a quick lunge to the side for a pickleball shot when the muscle is weaker.

The sport of pickleball has become available to many Americans and more and more people are taking advantage of it. The social aspect of pickleball is often cited as positive due to the rotating format, which means you play and meet many others. Due to the lack of options for fun physical fitness activities for seniors, pickleball is all the rage and shows no signs of abating. Find a local game and give it a try. Participate and get physical; the human body needs to move.

———

Dr. Conway McLean is a physician practicing foot and ankle medicine in the Upper Peninsula, with offices in Escanaba, Marquette and L'Anse. McLean has lectured internationally on wound care and surgery and is board certified in surgery, orthotic therapy and wound care. His articles on health and wellness appear in multiple local and national publications. Dr. McLean welcomes topic requests for future articles at [email protected].