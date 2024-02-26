Comeback stopped short in Final vs. NC State





Next game: at Hawaii Hilo 28-2-2024 | 6:00 PM HT ESPN Honolulu February 28 (Wed) / 6:00 PM HT bee Hawaii Hilo History HONOLULU The Hawai'i baseball team saw its comeback bid fall short in the rubber match against No. 13 NC State, losing 10-8 on Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium. Trailing by six heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Rainbow Warriors each scored two runs in the seventh and eighth inning to cut the deficit to two. However, a 4:00 PM travel clock ended the game after eight innings due to the Wolfpack's travel plans. NC State got the scoring started with a two-run single in the second inning, but the 'Bows answered right back with two of their own in the bottom half. Sean Rimmer delivered the first of his two RBI doubles to put the first ahead Kyson Donahue tied it with a sacrificial fly. After the Wolfpack regained the lead in the third, UH jumped ahead with two more runs in the fourth. Rimmer came through again with a runscoring double to right center to tie the score at three and Elijah Ickes put Hawai'i ahead with a single to make it 4-3. The Wolfpack answered with a seven-run fifth inning to open a big lead before the 'Bows began the late comeback. UH scored twice in the seventh inning on a wild pitch and Stone Miyao two-out RBI single to cut the score to 10-6. Matthew Miura drove in Austin Machado on an RBI triple with two outs in the eighth and came in to score on an error to cut the deficit to two before the game was called due to the curfew. Miura finished the day 3-for-5 with three runs scored and the RBI while Ben Zeigler-Namoa recorded a career-high four walks, one shy of the UH single-game record. The Rainbow Warriors worked nine more walks on Sunday, giving them 29 bases on balls for the weekend and 56 for the season through seven games. The Rainbow Warriors will take an interisland trip against Hawai'i Hilo at Francis Wong Stadium on the Big Island on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

