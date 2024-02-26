



On Sunday, a video surfaced featuring 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton being involved in a scuffle during a 7-on-7 youth soccer tournament in Atlanta. The video shows Newton, wearing one of his custom-made hats, being pushed by three people at the top of a staircase before pushing, shoving and grabbing towards a fence. The video lasts less than 30 seconds before the altercation is broken up by a police officer and event security during the WeBall Sports x DynastyU 7v7 tournament at BEST Academy. Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 out of Auburn, doesn't appear to throw a single punch in the video and appears to fend off three other men. One punch is thrown in Newton's direction, but it is unclear if the punch landed on the former quarterback. It is also unclear what sparked the altercation. Newton, who is from Atlanta, manages the C1N, an organization founded in 2021 that focuses on developing the skills of young athletes in soccer by providing opportunities to compete at the highest level through 7-on-7 tournaments and other events, according to Newton's website. The website states that the organization's mission is to create an environment that promotes growth and development on and off the field, helping young athletes achieve their goals in football and in life. C1N plays in tournaments throughout the country. Newton's 15 and under team won the championship at the event. Attempts to reach Newton's representatives Sunday evening were unsuccessful. Newton hasn't played in the NFL since 2021, when he spent part of the season with the Carolina Panthers, the same team that drafted him. Newton spent eleven seasons in the NFL, throwing for more than 32,000 yards and 194 touchdowns. He also ran for 75 TDs during his time with the Panthers and New England Patriots. ___ APNFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/cam-newton-fight-youth-football-821f55f5a2477351f8df69b0717ae29b

