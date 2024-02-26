Women's Flag Football travels to USM on Tuesday and hosts Cottey on Wednesday

The Ottawa University women's flag football team defeated Midland University 45-12 on Saturday morning at AdventHealth Field. Ottawa finished the game with 352 yards of offense, 49 yards rushing and 303 yards through the air. The Braves held Midland to 182 yards offense, -6 yards rushing and 188 yards passing. Madysen Carrera led OU in rushing with 16 yards. She had one rushing touchdown. Carrera went 25-for-36 through the air for 303 yards and six touchdowns. Alyssa Linkous led OU in receptions with six. She had two touchdown receptions Cynthia Homs finished with five receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. Jazzlyn Camacho had two receiving touchdowns. Jukanie Washington led OU with nine tackles. Deionice Parris led OU with three sacks. Abby Brown Parris, and Faron Malouff each had an interception.

This season, Ottawa is averaging 325.5 yards of offense per game, 51.5 yards rushing and 274 yards passing. The Braves score 49 points per game. Opponents score nine points per game and average 197 yards of offense per game, 16.5 yards rushing and 180.5 yards passing.

The Braves outscored their opponents 67-6 in the first half.

Madysen Carrera leads OU in rushing, averaging 38 yards per game. She has two rushing touchdowns. Carrera is 46-for-62 through the air for 548 yards and 13 touchdowns. She averages 274 yards passing per game and completes 74 percent of her passes.

Alyssa Linkous leads OU in receptions with nine. She has 82 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season. Jazzlyn Camacho is Ottawa's leader in receiving yards with 130. She has three receiving touchdowns.

Jukanie Washington is OU's leader in flags pulled with 11. She has an interception. Susan Kaufman and Dejoince Parris each have nine flag moves. Kaufmann also has a pocket. Parris leads the team with four sacks and she is tied for the team lead in interceptions Abby Brown (2).

Tuesday marks the sixth meeting between the University of Ottawa and the University of Saint Mary. Ottawa leads the series 5-0. Last season the Braves won both games. Ottawa defeated USM 68-0 at AdventHealth Field on April 5 and won 58-0 in Leavenworth on April 19. Ottawa has allowed just 19 points to the Spiers in its previous five games. The very first game between Ottawa and Saint Mary was on April 2, 2021 in Fremont, Neb. OU won the game 48-0.

Wednesday is the seventh meeting between Ottawa University and Cottey College. Ottawa leads the series 6-0. The Braves defeated USM 41-0 on March 29 in Nevada, April 5 in Ottawa, 46-0, and April 28 in Lee's Summit, 61-6 at the KCAC tournament. That touchdown scored by the Comets on April 28 was the first touchdown CC had scored against the Braves. The first meeting between the two teams took place on May 6, 2021 during the first NAIA Flag Football Finals in Atlanta, Georgia. Ottawa won the game 67-0.

OU head coach Liz Sowers earned her 50th coaching victory in OU's 45-12 victory over Midland on Saturday. She has a collegiate coaching record of 50-4.

The University of Saint Mary has opened the season with an 0-3 record with losses to Baker (13-8) on Feb. 14, Kansas Wesleyan (32-6) on Feb. 18 and Southwestern (20-0) on Feb. 14. February 24.

USM is averaging 85.3 yards of offense per game, six yards rushing and 79.3 yards passing. The Spiers score 4.7 points per game. Opponents score 21.7 points per game and average 196 yards of offense per game, 4.7 yards rushing and 191.3 yards passing.

Cheyenne Brooks leads USM in passing yards per game (77.7). She is 27-for-66 through the air for 233 yards and two touchdowns. USM quarterbacks have thrown a total of six interceptions in three games this season.

Sade Ervin is the team's leader in rushing, averaging 8.7 yards per game. She has 26 rushing yards this season. Ervin also leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. She has 15 receptions for 139 yards. Bralei Criss and Kerisma Delgado each have one receiving touchdown.

Kerisma Delgado is the team leader in flag pulls with 12. She has three tackles for loss and two pass breakups. Trinity Scott is second on the team with nine flag movements. She has one interception and one pass breakup. Anayah Hooks is third on the team with eight flag movements. She has one sack and one interception.

Cottey College is 1-2 to start the 2024 season. They earn a victory by forfeit at Bethel on February 18. The Comets are on a two-game losing streak with losses to Southwestern, 32-25, on Feb. 21 and Baker, 52-26, on Feb. 24.