Making incredible things believable, the Ayhika way
Ayhika Mukherjee had a rather bold request for her teammates and coach a night before the Indian women's team was set to start the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships against top seed China.
“I told them that I want to play against Sun Yingsha. Please put me with her if possible and plan the strategy so that I can play with her,” Ayhika said.
Sun Yingsha is the world's top-ranked women's singles player, the best among the Chinese and someone who has never been defeated in this tournament. Most players would be quietly happy if they didn't cross her path. Ayhika asked exactly that instead.
Because she is the best in the world, it can be even more exciting and challenging, she says with a smile.
The eagerness to fight in the mind translated into execution to win on the table. The Indian, ranked 155 in singles, produced one of the most remarkable results of the prestigious team event by beating the world No. 1 in the opening rubber 3-1.
That, along with Sreeja Akula getting past No. 2 Wang Yidi in a 3-2 defeat to the eventual champions, set the tone for the Indian women's outing in the team world championship. It ended with a finish in the 16th round and they were on the doorstep of the Paris Olympics via the rankings quota.
That was the biggest win and moment of my career, says Asian Games double bronze medalist Ayhika. When I saw that I was playing against her on match day, I was very happy. And I took that feeling to the table. I was fearless and really enjoyed every point. Being fearless was the most important factor (in the win), I think.
She entered the tournament with an equally fearless mentality. India's No. 7 singles was an inspired choice for the team event that included five singles matches as there were players ranked higher than her in and out of the squad in Busan.
Ayhika repaid the faith by winning four of her six matches, losing only to No. 4 Chinese Wang Manyu and No. 66 Li Yu-Jhun of Chinese Taipei in the round of 16. Ayhika played for the third rubber for the remaining tires. turned the tide for her team in a pair of narrow 3-2 wins against higher-placed Hungary from 1-1 down and Spain from two-nil down to ensure India finished second in the group behind China.
People say the third match is always crucial, and that's true, Ayhika says with a chuckle. I wanted to do my best for the team. My mentality going into the event was that I wasn't going to think about winning or losing. I will take risks when necessary and play accordingly so that later I will not regret having to play this way or that way.
It was reflected in her fight with Sun. Not only did Ayhika use her anti-spin backhand rubber effectively to chase down the Chinese, she also complemented it by throwing in some deadly attacking forehands that Sun found too hot to handle.
I made really good use of my combination of anti-rubber and attack,” she says. I have been training to improve my striking and that has really helped me at this high level. Especially when beating the number 1 in the world.
The Indian has defeated Chinese opponents twice in less than six months and also defeated the then No. 2 doubles combination of Cheng Meng and Wang on his way to a historic Indian TT bronze alongside Sutirtha Mukherjee at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. In Ayhika's eyes, the Chinese, still largely untouched as a TT powerhouse, are no longer the invincible players they were in the women's game.
The Chinese unbeatable image is definitely not the same as before. We believe we can beat them if we play our best game, says Ayhika. For me personally, I feel great when I face higher ranked opponents. I like playing against better players. I always believed I could create something special against them and make incredible things believable.”
Just as winning the Asian Games is the double bronze to get past the Chinese second seeds. Such as handing the Chinese number 1 singles player her first defeat at the team world championship.
The past few months have been productive for Ayhika. The coming months will be important. The official confirmation next month will secure the Indian team's place at the Paris Games, for which Ayhika has a good chance of making the squad. Judging by the rankings, ranking in singles (each qualified team gets two quota spots for individual events) could be tricky, but that's for later. For now, Ayhika wants to pay equal attention to the singles and doubles (Sutirtha and she are ranked 17th), with a possible trip to Paris in mind.
My goal is to play in the Olympics, she says. Also to regain my singles ranking by playing WTT tournaments. I want to get better, train smarter and do whatever it takes to become even better than before.
