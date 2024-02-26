More questions than answers in the USA Lacrosse Division I Women's Top 20





IS CALLED Syracuse (+1) The Orange only moved up one lead, but certainly got the win of the weekend, defeating a previously undefeated Notre Dame team that defeated Northwestern in South Bend a week earlier. Trailing 10-6 at halftime, Syracuse used a six-goal third quarter to outscore the Irish 4-3 to close the door on a 16-14 victory in the fourth. Back from injury, Kate Mashewske was masterful in the draw, with a total of 10 to lead the Dutch to an 18-15 lead in the circle. You'll recall that Notre Dame dominated the draw against Northwestern, taking 20 of the 28 draws overall and each of the last six. Offensively, Olivia Adamson's six-point day led the way for a Cuse team whose offense is learning to play without all-timers Meaghan Tyrrell and Megan Carney. Michigan (+3) Michigan's defense was rock solid in a 9-3 victory over a Top 20 team in USC. The Wolverines each gave up one goal in each of the first three quarters and held on in a scoreless fourth frame. It gave the USA Lacrosse staff shades of Denver, who defeated the Wolverines last weekend. The offense, in which Jill Smith often passed the ball and let her take over her games, was also more balanced this season. Kaylee Dyer scored a hat trick and currently leads the team in goals (12) and points (15). Smith hasn't gone anywhere, she has 11 goals and 14 points. But the more the merrier for the Wolverines, who will face challenging defenses from Northwestern and Maryland when Big Ten play begins. For now, it's Michigan not the Terps in the top five with Northwestern. NOT Notre Dame (-5) How the pendulum swings. The Irish dominated the fourth quarter against Northwestern last weekend, jumping out to a 10-6 lead over Syracuse. But this time, Notre Dame was on the wrong side of the rally. We detailed what went right for the Orange (and wrong for the Irish) in the Syracuse section above. Coaches like to talk about playing a full 60 minutes, and it can come across as a throwaway cliché. But the past week has shown that while it may sound cliché, it's true. The Irish did not put in the 60-minute performance they hoped for against the Dutch team. The talent and drive are there and they will get a chance to show it this weekend against North Carolina, a rival the Irish have matched up well of late. John Hopkins (-2) With so much talent returning and the addition of Madison Doucette, the Blue Jays were an early darling of ours (and the opposing coaches). However, JHU dropped a pair of games to Loyola and Penn this weekend. Losing to teams that are in the Top 20 in your area is not always a reason to end up in hot territory. Hopkins was No. 11, Loyola was No. 10 and Penn was No. 14 last week. The problem is that the Blue Jays have looked shaky in every game this season. Albany was a four-goal win. Siena was close for three quarters. Hopkins struggled defensively in the fourth against Loyola, allowing seven goals. The Blue Jays only lost to Penn by one, but it's a bit deceptive midfielder Ashley Mackin looked to lure JHU back into the game by scoring the last three goals of the game (the final tally comes with four ticks left). The bottom line is that Johns Hopkins has yet to put together a full 60 minutes (there's the cliché again), something he certainly wants to change ahead of a brutal conference schedule.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usalacrosse.com/magazine/college/women/more-questions-answers-usa-lacrosse-division-i-womens-top-20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos