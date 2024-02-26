Miss Terry's letter to Alabama football fans, in her words

The following is Miss Terry Saban's foreword to The Tuscaloosa News' Nick Saban memorial book, which looks back on his legendary 17 seasons coaching Alabama football. Order the 192-page hardcover book, packed with expert storytelling and stunning action photography, via Pediment Publishing.

The foundation was right here in Alabama, ready to build something special: a pyramid that rises above years of football history. Former Alabama athletic director Mal Moore once said to me, “Most people don't realize how hard it is to win a championship. You have to have great players and great coaches, but the stars have to align just right. Add the formula to that. Nick's 'process', which is based on focused discipline, hard work and a ruthless, competitive spirit. The combination of the two has allowed us to weather all the changes in college football and the challenges we have faced since arriving in Tuscaloosa.

New offensive philosophies required the development of new defense mechanisms. Changes in the recruitment rules and the recruitment calendar resulted in adjustments. Losing coaches to competing programs meant bringing in new staff. The implementation of the NIL rules and the transfer portal also brought about change. The 2011 tornado ripped through Tuscaloosa and shook every player, student and resident to the core, but the team wasted no time in helping those in need with food, water, clothing and helping clean up in the days and weeks that followed ; Nicks Kids Foundation has also been able to build several Habitat for Humanity homes for those who have lost everything. COVID-19 presented new and unique challenges, but in 2020 we finished with a perfect 13-0 record and another national championship.

The routine

Our satisfaction did not come from the rewards at the end of the season. Rather, it was because of the daily toil and tough schedule of doing whatever it took to become a winner.

Hiring staff, which changed every year.

Assess talent.

Entertaining recruits and their families.

Flying across the country to visit recruits in their schools and homes.

Teaching life skills to the team.

Motivational, with the help of guest speakers ranging from Kobe Bryant and Alex Rodriguez to Michael Phelps, Mike Tyson and Ken Griffey Jr. Each speaker always gave great speeches to the team.

Studying the opposition.

Maintaining good mental and physical health.

Traveling for weeks for away games.

Hotels and buses.

Using discipline.

Academic reports.

Nick sits in his chair on Sunday morning, assessing the previous match piece by piece before going to church.

Radio programs.

Media days.

Building relationships with the players, who are the heart and soul of every program.

How these young men become a team, committed to each other and to the goals of the program.

Long, hot practices.

Overcoming injuries.

Perfecting each player's role and tasks; Teaching and coaching on the field were always Nick's true love.

The glaze

If this daily grind was the recipe for the cake, then the icing on the cake was a combination of many other sweet memories.

Prepare for a house full of company.

Putting a pot of chili and pepperoni rolls on the stove.

Sharing Thanksgiving dinner with family and players.

Setting up tables for recruiting breakfasts at our home.

Karaoke with the families of recruits.

Tubing on Lake Tuscaloosa with the freshmen and leadership group.

Bring clear wallets and shakers to games.

Lay out red gameday outfits the night before.

Seeing white tents on the quad and busy streets.

Take part in the Walk of Champions.

Experience a full Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Listening to the incredible Million Dollar Band and their pregame march of the elephants.

Singing Sweet Home Alabama and Yea Alabama.

I watch the team take the field with “Thunderstruck.

Eating stadium hot dogs.

I hear the students singing their version of “Dixieland Delight.”

The cheerleaders.

The viaducts.

The great rivalry.

The plays are the amazing plays of legendary players that sealed memorable victories and some led to long nights of learning from mistakes.

Loyal fans will stay until we sing “Rammer Jammer Yellow Hammer.”

Big All.

The wave.

The lucky coin.

Visits to the White House.

The Captain's Ceremony, with handprints at Denny Chimes of more than 50 captains.

Working with the wives of the players and coaches on Habitat houses.

Teacher appreciation lunches and events.

Nick on most Fridays before home games at noon, with proceeds going to football scholarships.

Construction of the St. Francis Saban Student Center.

The car ride home with Nick after the games, where the song “Gimme Shelter” only plays if we win.

College GameDay on campus attracts an early crowd.

The continued improvement of the football facilities to stay ahead of the competition, especially the LED lighting that athletics director Greg Byrne has added to enhance the stadium experience. We loved that.

Weekly calls from athletic directors Byrne, Moore and Bill Battle asking, “Do you need anything? The support of leadership at UA has always been helpful. That includes presidents Dr. Robert Witt, Dr. Judy Bonner and Dr. Stuart Bell, whose leadership helped UA enrollment grow from 25,580 in 2007 when we arrived to 39,623 in 2023.

Experience the growth of Tuscaloosa under Mayor Walt Maddox with the farmers market, dual enrollment program, amphitheater, hotels, restaurants, river walk, ice skating rink and government plaza.

The achievements of the Nicks Kids Foundation, whose legacy extends beyond championships. From the playgrounds and Habitat homes to the work in juvenile detention centers and more than $12 million to support children's programs.

The Saban Center. Partnering with the City of Tuscaloosa and community members to create an interactive discovery and learning center, home to the Tuscaloosa Childrens Theater and the State of Alabama STEM Hub, a place for professional development for teachers and more! It's an investment in Tuscaloosa for years to come.

The radio call-in show every Thursday evening, where Peewee from Grand Bay was always the first to call with a question about the offensive line, and where I heard some of Nick's famous quotes, like: eliminate the clutter and focus on the things that matter. you can control and all the fuss about how good we are is like rat poison, poisoning the team.

While we were in Alabama, we watched our children grow up, graduate from the University of Alabama and get married, and now we have the joy of being grandparents. Tuscaloosa is truly our home. The 17 years have been filled with a lifetime of wonderful memories for which I am so grateful. It's really hard to describe them all.

It's been said that life isn't a sprint, but rather a long-distance race where the baton is passed to you and you run as hard and fast as you can until you pass it to the next runner. There were no shortcuts, no regrets, just wonderful memories of a very special time in our lives and in the history of Alabama football. Roll tide!

Mrs T