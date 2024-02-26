Men's and women's hockey teams will play in the new $50 million arena in Mohawk Harbor

When the men's and women's hockey programs host their home openers in the fall of 2025, they will skate in a new arena with the latest amenities for players and fans alike.

After months of anticipation, an agreement has been reached for Unions Division I hockey teams to play their games in a An all-purpose arena will be built at nearby Mohawk Harbor.

The $50 million project includes a 2,200-seat ice hockey rink with capacity expanding to 3,600 for other sporting events, trade shows, special events and conventions.

The nearly 100,000-square-foot arena will be located just steps from College Park Hall, making it easily accessible from campus. It is also close to two hotels, restaurants and other shops, making it more inviting for fans and visiting teams.

Plans for the new location were first announced in spring 2022.

This arena represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the rich story of Union hockey and will enhance the student experience, making Union an even more attractive option for all students, said President David R. Harris.

Just as importantly, the facility will be a tremendous asset to the community that will strengthen Schenectady and the region for decades to come. We are grateful for the support of the Galesi Group, Metroplex and our friends in local and state government, with whom we have worked to make this project a reality.

The College has entered into a long-term lease with the developer, Maxon Alco Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of the Galesi Group, as the anchor tenant for the arena. The College will contribute $20 million over 25 years to organize the men's and women's hockey programs.

The developer plans to break ground this spring. The goal is to have the arena completed in time for the Union teams to play in their new home for the 2025-2026 season.

The new arena will be a major upgrade for the Colleges' hockey programs, which currently play their games at the 2,051-seat Frank L. Messa Rink at Achilles Center. From the moment the first game was played against the University of Ottawa on December 5, 1975, the classic hockey barn has provided one of the best atmospheres in college hockey.

Built for $1.8 million, the venue was designed to house one Division II/III team. The men's team has played at the Division I level since 1991, when it moved from Division III; the women's program followed in 2003 after four years at the Division III level. After decades of use, Messa Rink now requires significant upgrades to remain consistent with other Division I facilities in ECAC hockey, improve the fan experience and address mechanical infrastructure. According to current estimates, addressing the challenges at Messa would cost more than $20 million.

The College weighed a number of options, including building its own new ice rink or repairing and renovating Messa. College officials ultimately decided the best option was to enter into a public-private partnership to lease space in the new arena, in part because the costs will be shared with other parties.

To support the project, State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara helped secure $10 million from the state; the Schenectady County Legislature contributed $5 million, the Schenectady City Council $2.5 million and Trustee Neil Golub $1 million.

While Messa Rink at Achilles Center has served our hockey programs well for nearly 50 seasons, we are excited to move to a state-of-the-art facility for our student-athletes and fans in Mohawk Harbor,” said Athletics Director Jim McLaughlin.93.

This facility will be a jewel for our region, offering many shows and events and the continued excitement of Division I hockey.

The new facility will offer improved private locker rooms for both teams, as well as dedicated strength and conditioning rooms and athletic training areas. The construction of the new rink comes at a time when the NCAA recently allowed both Union hockey teams to offer athletic scholarships for the first time. The changing dynamics in college sports, especially with the transfer portal, have turned the competitive landscape upside down. Without the ability to offer scholarships, both hockey teams were at a distinct recruiting disadvantage.

Now, scholarships and a new ice rink will significantly enhance the Colleges' ability to compete at the highest levels in men's and women's hockey to attract exceptional student-athletes.

This new arena will help us attract top talent now and in the future, while also giving us the opportunity to develop our current players and help them achieve their athletic and academic goals, said men's hockey head coach Josh Hauge, who is is completing his second season with Union. We are also excited to welcome our wonderful university and community fans to this new rink and watch them continue to demonstrate their passion for Union hockey.

Added Josh Sciba, the women's program's all-time winningest coach, completing his eighth year at Union: With scholarship opportunities, a distinguished degree, a beautiful campus and now a brand new facility, our student-athletes have a true recipe for personal growth and success . This new facility will allow our staff to provide the type of Division I experience our student-athletes are looking for and will enhance our recruiting efforts for years to come.

News of a new rink for the hockey programs also comes as the College celebrates the 10th anniversary of the men's team winning its first national championship in April 2014. A number of events are planned this summer to honor the team.

Details regarding the new ice rink still need to be worked out. This includes determining seating locations in Mohawk Harbor for season ticket holders. Although a process has not yet been finalized, existing season ticket holders will receive priority seating in the new arena at the end of the 2024-2025 season (the last at Messa Rink).

Additionally, shifting Messa's hockey programs will free up valuable space in the Achilles Center for other athletic uses. As a result, the facility will now be enjoyed by more members of the Union community, improving the student experience for everyone at the College.

In the meantime, those involved in securing a new rink are excited that it will finally happen because the entire campus and community will benefit.

Hockey is an integral part of Union culture and tradition,” Harris said. This new arena is emblematic of our commitment to ensuring a Division I quality experience for our student-athletes and fans well into the future. The move to a new facility will make the current space available as lawns for our students and community, making this a win for the college and the entire region.”