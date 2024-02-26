No. 1 Duke Georgetown jumps into the U.S. Lacrosse Division I Men's Top 20

IS CALLED

Rutgers (+3)

The Scarlet Knights were helped a bit by some sluggishness in the rankings; Delaware, Ohio State and North Carolina all lost. But Brian Brecht's team bounced back in a big way from their 16-7 draw against Army, getting hat tricks from Jack Aimone, Shane Knobloch and Dante Kulas in a 13-5 loss to Loyola. Rutgers will play five of its six March games at home, with the exception of a March 16 date with UMass in Farmingdale, NY. That's what it's all about after his best performance of the season.

NOT

North Carolina (-5)

What are the right takeaways from the Tar Heels' 13-9 loss to Johns Hopkins? That Carolina hung around for six months before Hopkins extended his lead in the third quarter? That the gap between the Heels and a top-10 team isn't as wide as it was at the end of last season? That a starting offense requires more than 0-for-14 shooting (with four assists)?

The best available answer: all that, and then some. It probably could have gone a little better, but it probably could have gone worse. But North Carolina has a better idea of ​​what it needs to improve than it did a week ago. That's valuable with Princeton and Penn coming to town this week.

Delaware (-3)

It's hard to put too much stock on the Blue Hens for a one-goal loss at Penn. At the same time, it's important to reward the Quakers and Georgetown (who defeated Penn a week earlier and Notre Dame on Sunday) with bounce-backs as well.

Delaware will likely look back on the trip to Franklin Field as it could have won after tying the game with nine minutes to play. And it has done some good things too. It scored on both extra-man chances and had just six turnovers, valuing possession in a game when it was needed as the Quakers were 18 of 24 at the X. Delaware-Penn thought it was tight, and it was , and it is. a reason why the two are back-to-back in this week's Top 20.

Notre Dame (-3)

Play whatever schedule the Irish welcome, and there's bound to be a few around. Last year was a bit anomalous considering how good Notre Dame was. It played a pair of games decided by less than three goals and won both (in extra time, no less). There's no need to overreact to the 11-10 loss to Georgetown. The Irish fall behind three undefeated teams, all of which are on the regular season schedule but still pose a major threat to challenge for another national title.

IN

Georgetown (No. 12)

The Hoyas return to the Top 20 thanks to their 11-10 overtime loss to Notre Dame. Georgetown has done what almost every coach would want: get better in every game.

Granted, the initial bar wasn't high when the Hoyas lost their opener at Loyola by eight. But since then, they've fallen to Johns Hopkins (by two), won at Penn (by three) and have now toppled the defending national champions, who were a buzzsaw in their first two outings. Senior Aidan Carroll has posted three consecutive hat tricks and had the game winner Sunday to give coach Kevin Warne his 100th career win.

Pen (no. 16)

It was a big week for the Quakers, who combined to allow 17 goals in wins over Albany and Delaware. It didn't hurt that their opening week loss to Georgetown also looks a little better considering what the Hoyas did in South Bend. Junior forward Tynan Walsh is off to a great start for Penn, with seven goals and seven assists in three games. That includes a two-goal, five-assist effort in an 11-10 loss to Delaware on Saturday at Franklin Field.

OUT

Ohio State (was No. 16)

There were 21 teams for 20 spots in this week's Top 20 finals, and the Buckeyes were the odd one out. Granted, against the Buckeyes, the combined record of the four teams they've beaten works: 4-12.

Still, there was some encouragement to take from a 14-8 loss at Virginia. Ohio State's defense and especially goaltender Caleb Fyock (17 saves) held up well. The Buckeyes were disciplined enough to take just one penalty, and they put two-thirds of their shots on goal, forcing Matthew Nunes (17 saves) to match Fyock stop for stop. It wasn't a win, but it was a better performance than Ohio State often had away from Columbus last season.

Loyola (was No. 19)

Since being throttled by Georgetown in their opener, the Greyhounds have scored a total of 16 goals in losses to Maryland, Johns Hopkins and Rutgers. Among the setbacks, two numbers stand out: Loyola is shooting 17.0 percent (94 shots) and winning 34.4 percent of faceoffs (22 of 64).

It's simple enough to say that both need improvement, but not so easy to solve. More possession could lead to better offense, something the Greyhounds need heading into a week of games against Towson and Colgate.