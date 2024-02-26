cricket death: 28-year-old man, married two months ago, dies while playing cricket in Guna in Madhya Pradesh





A 28-year-old man collapsed and died while playing cricket in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, the incident took place in Fatehgarh village of Guna district. Deepak Khandekar, who was playing in a cricket match, collapsed and was immediately taken to hospital. The ambulance service said they were unable to detect his pulse during transport. The cause of death could not be determined because the family refused an autopsy. Narayan Chougule, Khandekar's uncle, stated that he was playing with his friends when he suddenly lost consciousness due to chest pain. His friends rushed him to the hospital. Khandekar, who got married just two months ago, has tragically passed away. Earlier in January, in another similar tragic incident, a 36-year-old engineer Vikas Negi collapsed and died of a heart attack while playing cricket in Noida. A disturbing video captured the moment Negi collapsed halfway down the field as teammates rushed to his aid in vain. Negi was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by medical staff. Authorities subsequently seized custody of his body for a post-mortem examination, with initial findings indicating that a heart attack was the cause of death.

Preliminary research shows that Negi had previously battled Covid-19 but was considered healthy. Negi's case, who regularly plays cricket matches in Noida and Delhi, highlights the worrying rise in heart-related problems among young people. The prevalence of heart disease has increased dramatically in India over the past five years, especially among the youth, due to our fast-paced lifestyle and changing habits. Heart attacks used to be mainly associated with older adults, but now more commonly affect people between the ages of 30 and 40. This tragic incident underlines the importance of monitoring heart health and promoting awareness and preventative measures. A doctor involved in the case quotes: “The number of heart attacks among young people is increasing, highlighting the need for regular check-ups and a healthy lifestyle.” This event underlines the urgency of addressing the increasing incidence of heart-related diseases among the younger population through increased awareness and proactive measures. (You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)



