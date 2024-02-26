Haven for healing was created after the death of 'Miracle' hockey player Mark Pavelich

In a serene, central Minnesota setting, quieter but important hockey miracles are being realized, 44 years since Team USA's historic hockey victory over the Soviet Union and capturing Olympic gold one game later.

A therapeutic retreat for former professional and college hockey players and others struggling with serious psychological issues, The Ranch is an oasis of healing. It was inspired by the sudden and tragic death of one of their own three years ago. Mark Pavelich's dream, they say, made all this possible.

A product of the Iron Range, Pavelich skated to stardom for Eveleth High School and the University of Minnesota Duluth on his way to the top of the Olympic podium as part of the “Miracle” team at the 1980 Lake Placid Games. died by suicide days after his 63rd birthday while in the midst of mental health struggles, likely caused by brain injuries sustained during his hockey career.

He lived his final months at Eagle's Healing Nest, a rural treatment center in Sauk Center that serves the needs of military veterans. The Ranch, which held a ribbon cutting in July, operates some of the property donated by the organization.

Pavelich's psychological challenges upended his quiet life in near seclusion along the sparsely populated North Shore, when he was accused of severely beating his neighbor after the two went fishing in August 2019. Pavelich lashed out at the unfounded belief that his neighbor had tried to poison him. it.

His sister, Jean Pavelich Gevik, never doubted that Mark Pavelich's years of hard hitting on the ice as a tenacious but undersized forward contracted CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease found in athletes, military veterans and others. with a history of repetitive head trauma.

A judge ruled Pavelich temporarily unable to participate in his legal defense and placed him in a secure state-run psychiatric treatment center in St. Peter. From there he was transferred to the much safer and nurturing Eagle's Healing Nest.

Gevik recalled that not long before his death, Pavelich called her from Eagle's Healing Nest and insisted that she begin setting up what would become the Ranch.

“He met me on Zoom and said, 'Jean, sort it out with Barry'.” Gevik recalled her brother pointing her to Barry Beck, a fellow New York Ranger in the NHL who was also battling mental pressure from his son's murder in 2020. Beck is now the founder and director of the Ranch.

Along with his words, Pavelich sent his sister $50,000 in seed money for what would be called the Ranch.

It wasn't long after her brother died that she realized, “He was chasing me because he planned to take his own life,” Gevik said.

When Pavelich called his sister on his birthday, February 28, 2021, “he didn't sound very good.”

Four days later he was dead.

“He was such a good brother and provided such a good family life,” Gevik said.

Pavelich's relationship with Eagle's Healing Nest, and ultimately the birth of the Ranch, almost never came to fruition before it could be initiated.

Ronn Tomassoni, a lifelong friend of Pavelich dating back to his days playing squirt hockey in elementary school, said questions had arisen internally about Pavelich's move to Eagle's Healing Nest because he was not a veteran.

The Nest's leadership, however, convinced any doubters by pointing out that Pavelich “served our country very well in 1980,” recalled Tomassoni, who sits on the Ranch's board of directors. “So the veterans welcomed him with open arms.”

From there, Pavelich soon envisioned taking a piece of Healing Eagle's Nest land that was not being used and dedicating it to this mission: “a place to treat and comfort hockey players with psychological issues,” Tomassoni said, that Div. I studied hockey and was the head coach at Harvard in the 1990s.

The Ranch has room for at least a dozen residents “who can stay as long as necessary,” Tomassoni said. They receive mental health care, group therapy and counseling in an environment with music, on-site lake fishing and horseback riding.

One testimony Ranch officials received was from a former NHLer who said the retreat saved him from his problems, which he claimed were self-inflicted.

“Upon my arrival, meeting the caring staff from top to bottom was incredible,” said the testimony, provided to the Star Tribune on condition of anonymity. “The passion and caring were exactly what I needed without the judgment of past mishaps.”

He said: “It really starts with your housemates, without judgement, and the love they show in your personal recovery is what helps. The group chats and stories shared between people really touched me and opened my eyes to believe that I that was.” I am no longer alone in my struggle.”

He concluded by saying, “I can't say enough about this place and the staff who make it possible. They will remain dear to me and to my children for sending me back to them.”

Contributions to the Ranch, a registered nonprofit organization, are welcome and can be made through the “Teammates For Life” campaign. In partnership with the US Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth, Minnesota, donors are encouraged to visit the museum https://theranchteammatesforlife.org/teammates-forever-hall-of-honor/where they can honor a current or former teammate while submitting their donation.