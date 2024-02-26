Panam Sports PANAM SPORTS AND THE AGGLOMERATION OF MULHOUSE ALSACE WILL HOST THE LARGEST OLYMPIC TRAINING CAMP FOR PARIS 2024

PANAM SPORTS AND THE MULHOUSE ALSACE AGGLOMERATION WILL HOST THE LARGEST OLYMPIC TRAINING CAMP FOR PARIS 2024

More than 370 athletes in 19 sports will train and prepare for several days before the world's largest sports festival begins.

A total of 31 National Olympic Committees will benefit from participating in this camp.

MULHOUSE ALSACE AGGLOMERATION (m2A), FRANCE (26 February 2024) With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games just 154 days away, Panam Sports is embarking on its goal of helping hundreds of qualified athletes from the Americas prepare for the world's top sporting event, as well as those who will soon get their tickets for the Games in France books.

Panam Sports has been working hard to organize a training camp before the Games that athletes will use to acclimatize in France and prepare for their competitions.

For the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Panam Sports and the city of Tachikawa organized a large-scale and successful training camp that welcomed 113 athletes from America who were going to participate in the Olympic Games. The result was a great success: athletes arrived in Tachikawa 17 days before the Games, allowing them to participate in the competition in the best possible way.

Panam Sports has long been working to repeat and improve on the success of the camp in Tachikawa during the training camp for Paris 2024. Panam Sports officially announced the launch of the camp that will take place in France and which will break records in terms of of the number of athletes and participating countries.

During an emotional and important ceremony, top local leaders of the Mulhouse Alsace Agglomeration (m2A), Fabian Jordan, president of m2A, and Carole Talleux, responsible for m2A's mobilization for the Games, announced the camp, which will start on July 14. and lasts until August 3.

Mulhouse Alsace Agglomeration, which already has the 2NL largest Games Preparation Center in France, is very proud to welcome, with all the elected officials and Terre de Jeux referees from the 39 municipalities, the delegation of Panam Sports Organization (PSO), with more than 370 athletes and 170 supervisors and coaches, from 31 different countries. From July 14 to August 3, the largest training camp in the world in the history of the Olympic Games will be present on our territory. Our 11 selected sports equipment meet all their expectations, so that athletes from 19 disciplines can prepare in total peace and quiet for Paris 2024, their games of life. In fact, the values ​​of Olympism, which we share with PSO, the National Olympic Committees and their athletes, will vibrate our entire territory, thanks to the quality of the partnership established with PSO, through the mobilization of municipalities, clubs and citizens, to welcome, support and encourage these athletes to surpass themselves in the best possible conditions. The Games will be won together here, m2A president Fabian Jordan noted.

We are very happy to have chosen such a beautiful region, with its incredible infrastructure and the warmth of its people, so that our athletes can prepare for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This camp will undoubtedly be historic as it will be the largest and host the most countries in the history of the Olympic Games, with more than 370 athletes from 31 countries coming here to France in search of a dream, added Panam Sports Secretary General toe, Jimena Saldaa while attending the announcement event in person.

Visit here the photo gallery of the event in the Mulhouse Alsace agglomeration.

A WORLD-CLASS CAMP

The Mulhouse Alsace conurbation includes 39 cities, located in the northeast of France, very close to the borders of Switzerland and Germany. It has a population of 280,000 inhabitants, including the central city of Mulhouse and its 110,000 inhabitants m2A is located in Alsace, which belongs to the European Community of Alsace

The camp will bring together more than 370 athletes and 170 coaches from 31 countries including: Antigua and Bermuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominica and Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and the Virgin Islands.

Each country will have access to all training facilities with the highest level of technology and implementation, including an athletics track, a dojo with 4 tatami mats, three swimming pools, equestrian venues, two beach volleyball courts, a gym, medical services, a training room, physiotherapy, cryotherapy chamber, dining rooms, saunas, meeting, break rooms and much more. The aim is to provide athletes with all the necessary comfort for their stay and preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The camp will help prepare athletes from 19 sports including: archery, artistic gymnastics, athletics, badminton, beach volleyball, boxing, canoeing, judo, modern pentathlon, mountain biking, cycling, rowing, shooting sports, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, Triathlon, Weightlifting and Wrestling.

Athletes from the Americas can arrive at the camp in Mulhouse up to 12 days before their race in Paris 2024. Each athlete must depart five days before their Paris 2024 competition begins to begin their stay in the Olympic Village.

However, the benefits of this training camp go beyond simply assisting athletes in their preparation for the Games. During their stay, the athletes will share their experiences with hundreds of children and young people from the participating cities, which will have a social and cultural impact by becoming important drivers of motivation and encouragement for the new generations.

“This camp is not only intended to help our athletes prepare and arrive at the Olympic Games in the best way, but also to create an unforgettable experience for them, meeting hundreds of children and young people from the agglomeration Mulhouse can inspire Alsace who will have the opportunity of watching the training sessions, sharing with the athletes and exchanging experiences, added Jimena Saldaa.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11.