The University of South Florida sailing team places fourth in its Spring Slate debut





TAMPA (February 26, 2024) The University of South Florida sailing team concluded their spring season debut at home in St. Pete this weekend, finishing fourth among the nation's top 25 teams. Seven teams enjoyed sunny skies this weekend after a mild cold front moved through on Friday. Racing started Saturday morning at Bayboro Harbor, but the wind was too changeable for good courses, so racing moved to Tampa Bay after a short lunch break. Two rounds were completed, 42 races in total, with a great breeze in the 10-15 knot range. At the end of the day, the Bulls were tied for second. A very light easterly breeze greeted the sailors on Sunday, and a third round-robin was completed in extremely light winds. USF struggled a bit in the lighter conditions, eventually finishing in a tie for third place with a record of 11 wins and 7 losses, but lost the tie-breaker. College of Charleston was the overall winner, followed by MIT, Old Dominion, USF, Jacksonville, Hawaii and Northwestern. Sailing for USF were seniors Emma Shakespeare And Hanna Marsicano juniors Kay Brunsvold Kales Woodard, Heidi Hicks Ochi Fernando, and Janie Powell sophomore Madsen Hamai, and freshman Kailey warrior . Team members Kate Brennan And Marina Dreyfuss were responsible for assisting on the water. A link to the results can be found here: https://scores.collegesailing.org/s24/usf-women-team-race/ Next one USF will compete in the Phoebe Corcoran King Team Race on Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3. About USF Sailing

The USF sailing program has reached the national finals in 10 of the past 11 years. The Bulls finished in the top 10 during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. The sailing team is based in Saint Petersburg and has been led by a head coach since 2014Allison Jollya former US Olympian, 2016 Florida Sports Hall of Fame inductee and 2019 US National Sailing Hall of Fame inductee. Follow up with the team Tweet and visit GoUSFBuls.com for the most up-to-date information. #GoBulls

