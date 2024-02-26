Appalachian State Women's Tennis loses at Elon





App State tennis standout Savannah Dada-Macoll led the Mountaineers to wins in both her singles and doubles matches on the road on Sunday, but App State fell 4-3 to Elon. App State (3-4) claimed the doubles point early after Dada-Mascoll teamed with Naledi Manyube to win 6-3 on court one, and Maggie Pate and Taya Powell took the team point on court two with a dramatic 7-6 ( 11-9) ending in a tiebreak. With Powell unavailable for singles action, App State's lineup just fell short of the team's victory over Elon (6-4). Dada-Mascoll earned a 6-4, 6-4 win over Elon's top player Sibel Tanik on court one, giving the Mountaineers ace her fourth straight singles win in the team's last four matches. Pate captured App State's other point with her 6-2, 6-1 singles win on court two. She has now won her singles match in five of the last six matches. After playing the last four games on the road, the Mountaineers return home for back-to-back home games on Friday against Duquesne and Saturday against Western Carolina. Stay tuned for updates on the location of those matches. Results vs. Elon Double

Savannah Dada-Mascoll def. Lizette Reding/Sibel Tanik (ELON) 6-3

Maggie Pate/Taya Powell (APP) def. Madison Cordisco/Mariana Reding (ELON) 7-6 (11-9)

Simone Bergeron/Ella Suk (ELON) def. Brooke Demerath/Brooke Gruber (APP) 6-3 Singles

Savannah Dada-Mascoll (APP) def. Sibel Tanik (ELON) 6-4, 6-4

Maggie Pate (APP) def. Lizette Reding (ELON) 6-2, 6-1

Mariana Redding (ELON) def. Naledi Manyube (APP) 6-3, 6-0

Ella Suk (ELON) def. Brooke Gruber (APP) 6-4, 6-3

Helen Sarikulaya (ELON) def. Riley Collins (APP) 6-1, 6-3

Simone Bergeron (ELON) def. Peri Tippins (APP) 6-0, 6-1

