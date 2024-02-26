Sports
India beats England to seal series win as Ben Stokes and Bazball cut loose, match report, highlights, video wickets, series win, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel led India to a five-wicket series win over England on day four of the fourth Test on Monday.
Chasing 192 for victory, India fell to 120-5 but Gill (52) and Jurel (39) remained unbeaten on 72 to reach the target in the second session in Ranchi.
This was the best Test match I have seen in a long time, said commentator Nick Knight in the final.
The win gave India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series after they lost the first Test.
It has been a very hard-fought series so it feels very good to come out on the right side, said Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.
Many challenges came our way, but we responded.
It was the first defeat in the series for captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum since they took charge in 2022 and changed England's fortunes with their attacking philosophy called Bazball.
It was a great Test match, the scoreboard doesn't give enough credit to the game as a whole, the ebbs and flows, Stokes said, adding that he couldn't be more proud of his spin bowlers.
So much credit to our spinners, who were exposed to such a situation at the start of their careers, Stokes said.
Gill played the anchor in his 124-ball knock as he and Jurel, who made 90 in India's first innings, averted a mini-crisis when Shoaib Bashir took two wickets in two balls shortly after lunch.
– Under pressure –
India still needed 72 but Gill and Jurel coolly turned the stroke to score singles before the former raised his fifty with two successive sixes off Bashir.
We were put under pressure… but Jurel came out and took the pressure off. He saw the situation and played accordingly, Gill said.
He praised captain Rohit Sharma for his support and said he gave us the confidence to play with freedom.
Jurel hit the winning runs, punching the air and hugging his partner as the Indian dressing room rose to celebrate.
India started the morning strongly as Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal extended their opening stand of 40 runs to 84 on the night.
Joe Root made the breakthrough in his first over of the day when he got Jaiswal to take a catch to a diving James Anderson at backward point at 37.
Rohit reached his half-century but fell for 55 after being caught behind by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes following Tom Hartley's left-arm spin.
Initially it was ruled as stump but later it was changed to back. England's traveling army of fans then erupted as Bashir, who took his maiden five-wicket haul in the first innings, had Rajat Patidar brilliantly caught by Ollie Pope for a duck to leave India 100-3.
7/35! England CRUMBLE again! | 04:42
After the break, Bashir silenced the home fans with his double goals, giving England some hope of an unlikely victory.
Ravindra Jadeja hit a full toss to Jonny Bairstow at mid-wicket and Sarfaraz Khan tickled the next ball to Pope at backward short leg for a duck, but Jurel survived the hat-trick ball.
England had scored 353 all out in their first innings and led by 46 after India's 307.
– We want to win –
Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav secured the win after sharing nine wickets in the second innings to bowl England out for 145 on day three.
England had recovered from 112-5 in their first innings thanks to Roots' unbeaten 122.
India were without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested, but the bowling stood tall – including debutant fast Akash Deep, who took three early wickets after England opted to bat.
Anderson reached 698 Test wickets in the match and needs two more to become only the third bowler to reach 700, after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and late Australian spin wizard Shane Warne (708).
The fifth and final Test begins on March 7 in the Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala.
We come to every Test thinking we want to win, Rohit said, adding that he was confident we would put up a good show for the final match.
