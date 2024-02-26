Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships: Andy Murray vows to fight on for 'the last few months' after beating Denis Shapovalov | Tennis news

Andy Murray came back from a set down to beat Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, but said he “probably doesn't have that much longer” in tennis.

Murray, who refused to be written off, recorded only his second victory of 2024, beating Shapovalov 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

It was Murray's 500th win on hard court, making him only the fifth male player in history to reach that milestone, after Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi.

Denis Shapovalov returns the ball to Andy Murray during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)





“It's not bad. Hard court has been a great surface for me over the years. Five hundred, it's a lot of matches. I'm very proud of that,” Murray said afterwards.

“Not many players have done that. It's great to reach 500 before I'm done.”

The 36-year-old, a legend of British tennis, expects his career to end within months.

During his second round match at the Qatar Open last week, he appeared to have said the match was no longer for him.

After losing the chance to break Jakub Mensik at the Qatar Open, Andy Murray appeared to say 'this game isn't for me anymore'.



“People sometimes read a lot into what I say on the pitch and it's not always rational,” Murray clarified.

“I still love competition, I still love the game. It becomes more and more difficult as you get older to compete with the young guys. You have to keep your body fit and fresh.”

He concluded: “It's not easy. I probably don't have that long left, but I'll do my best in the last few months.”

After beating Denis Shapovalov in Dubai, Andy Murray discusses achieving his 500th hardcourt win and responds to his viral outburst



Story of the match

Murray started the match confidently, preventing the Canadian from taking a point in the first game.

The Scot looked strong with his serve until the ninth game. Then Murray could only smile in annoyance after clearing the ball to give Shapovalov two break points.

With Murray out of position, Shapovalov had a great opportunity to convert the first of them, but he went wide.

However, he took the second when Murray, after a long rally, hit a backhand a fraction too long.

Murray recorded his second win of the year so far in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)





It was a major breakthrough for Shapovalov in such a close fight. Staying near the net, he tapped the ball over, well past Murray, to close out his next service game and win the first set.

Murray gave away the first point of the second set when he slid a backhand into the net, but then reeled off four straight points while making three correct challenges.

He reached his first break point of the match when he used the next game to his advantage. But the Canadian defended that and fired down his serve to deny Murray further opportunities.

Murray had to fend off break points in the next one as Shapovalov put pressure on him. At one point he pirouetted on the spot to poke the ball over the net, but still lost the point.

However, Murray came through to hold serve and a double fault from Shapovalov took the fourth game of the second set to deuce. With Murray in the lead, a second double fault set up Murray and the break.

However, the Brit let Shapovalov through in the next game and expressed his anger when a break of serve immediately went Shapovalov's way.

Andy Murray took out his frustrations on his racket after a break of service from Denis Shapovalov



Despite Murray's attempts to fire back, Shapolov leveled the set to maintain his momentum.

Murray threw excellent shots across the field, but Shapolov ruthlessly chased the return.

However, Murray held his nerve and held his serve. He took the second set in a tiebreak and took the first minibreak.

He would not be denied and won that tie-break 7-5 to claim the second set and keep himself in the match.

Murray pushed himself early in the third set, breaking Shapovalov's serve in the first game. He also maintained that lead in the deciding set.

Shapovalov's play became increasingly erratic, with wild shots spraying out of bounds, although Murray occasionally clutched his lower back in apparent discomfort.

The Canadian became frustrated after Murray held another significant serve, hitting his racket on the floor and later on his own head.

He sent a brilliant backhand return past Shapovalov to reach match point and then sealed the victory.

Watch the winning point as Andy Murray beats Denis Shapovalov at the Dubai Open.



'Not easy, but I did it'

Reflecting on his victory over Shapovalov, Murray said: “We both haven't won that many games lately and he missed a big part of last year.

“On these courts he has obviously played well in the past and his serve is incredible and you have to try to find the right balance between responding to his big shots and not just trying to throw balls into the court.

“It wasn't easy, but I finally got it done.”

Image:

Image:

