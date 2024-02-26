Buffalo and Elk River deliver weekend surprises in the boys hockey tournament

In front of a standing-room-only crowd at the Buffalo Civic Center, the sixth-seeded Buffalo boys hockey team continued its run in the Class 2A, Section 8 tournament with a 2-1 overtime victory Saturday over seventh-seeded St. Cloud .

The Bison were just one of the lower seeds to cause upsets in the sectional this season. The Nos. 1, 2 and 3 seeds were all eliminated.

“Our section has been wide open the last few years,” Buffalo coach Aaron Johnson said. “We felt like anyone could beat anyone on any given night. It's a little surprising, but it's not.”

The Bison will be the underdogs in the section last Wednesday, but not as big as they could have been as Elk River/Zimmerman upset fourth-seeded Moorhead 4-2 at the Moorhead Sports Center.

“Everyone was arguing at the seeding table because everyone beat someone during the year,” Elk River/Zimmerman coach Ben Gustafson said. “The equality in our section really shows in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.”

Goaltending proved to be the difference for both Buffalo and Elk River.

The Elks (17-9-1) were able to hold on to a two-goal lead in the third period as Gavin Greniuk made 16 saves in the final period. He had 35 for the match.

“Every team in Minnesota will tell you that if you want to have success in the playoffs, your goaltender has to be your best player,” Gustafson said. “We knew they were going to come with everything they had in the third. Gave made some spectacular saves.”

For the Bison, Max Varner made thirteen saves in the third period, plus two more in overtime, to keep the score even until they could score the winning goal. He had 34 saves in the game.

“Max is one of the best goalies in the state,” Johnson said. “He's been playing great for us all year, but he's picked up his game. He's made some big saves.”

The Elks had a one-goal lead in the first period after goals from Gavin Sperling and Kole Mears. The Spuds (13-13-1) answered both, with goals from Tyden Bergeson and Mason Kraft.

Cooper Anderson put the Spuds ahead for good with an even-strength goal: 59 in the second period. Danny Babcock extended the lead to two goals with :15 to go in the second period.

“It was extremely important to score the first goal so we could settle in,” Gustafson said. “Cooper's goal was huge in terms of momentum and belief in what we were doing [Babcock’s] goal with less than a minute to go in the second was really huge.”

The Bison (10-16-1) also scored first but saw the lead evaporate minutes later. Eli Tiernan scored the first of his two goals 3:22 into the second period. Harvey Ylitalo got a loose puck behind the St. Cloud (11-15-1) net and sent a pass to Tiernan in front of the net for the winning goal.

Monticello defeats Little Falls in triple overtime in boys hockey

Ashton Stoll scored his second goal of the game at 6:29 of the third overtime period to lift second-seeded Monticello past third-seeded Little Falls 3-2 in the Class 1A, Section 5 semifinal at the Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.

Stoll collected a loose puck from a shot that bounced around in traffic and capped the marathon in fitting fashion.

“It was a chaotic mess,” Monticello coach Eric Nelson said. “That was probably the way it went into the net. It wasn't going to be a nice goal.

“Both teams played a good game. We exchanged shots, but towards the end, after 51 minutes plus [32 minutes]the legs were gone.”

The Moose (21-5-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Caleb Biard and Stoll 4:02 apart.

The Flyers (17-10-0) answered with goals from Carter Oothoudt and Luke Avery 2:49 apart before the first intermission.

Numbers

3: Goals by Ben Doll in Andover's 4-1 boys hockey win over Duluth East.

5: Points by Cayden Monson in Northfield's 8-1 boys hockey victory over Albert Lea.

5: Points by Brittan Alstead (two goals, three assists) in Wayzata's 7-0 boys hockey win over Holy Angels.

5: Points by Ryland Rooney (one goal, four assists) in Gentry Academy's 8-2 boys hockey win over Woodbury.

6: Points by Brody Dustin (one goal, five assists) in Stillwater's 8-2 boys hockey win over Mounds View.

52: Save by JT Drum in East Ridge's 4-1 boys hockey loss to Hill-Murray.