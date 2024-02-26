Sports
Luxury Hotels in Rajasthan | An ode to Marwari traditions and hospitality in Amanbagh in Rajasthan
Hidden from the world lies the wonder that is Amanbagh, in Ajabgarh, Rajasthan. A two-hour drive from Jaipur, Ajabgarh used to be the hunting ground of Jai Singh Prabhakar, the Maharaja of Alwar. It wasn't until 2002, when Adrian Zechha, an Indonesian hotelier, passed through Ajabgarh that he saw beautiful palm trees in the area and decided to create Amanbagh.
Over time, Amanbagh, owned by the Aman group, has become a destination in itself, built on Marwari traditions, architecture, food, cultural values and above all, a distinctive sense of hospitality that welcomes guests from all over the world. world. Ed Tuttle, the master architect of the property, by design had 47 hectares of land to play with, all set in the middle of the enchanting Aravalli Hills, surrounded by tigers and leopards in the Sariska National Park. Tuttle converted this piece of land in Ajabgarh into Amanbagh by using the three main building materials available in Rajasthan: red sandstone from Dholpur, green marble from Udaipur and pink marble from Makrana.
Hospitality and architecture
The arches and pillars of Amanbagh are in keeping with the traditional architecture of the area
Amanbagh
For those who don't want to commute two hours by car from Jaipur, Amanbagh has a helipad. A lady dressed in a saffron sari chants the Gayatri mantra to mark your entry into Amanbagh. There are no signs announcing the property's presence, a subtle touch often appreciated by globetrotters.
The several arches over Amanbagh give it the feel of an ancient Rajput palace, while the pillars are reminiscent of the temples in Jaipur, Varanasi and Hampi. Even the chairs have a royal touch, with the silver lion heads engraved on them serving as a reminder of the royal pastime. A latticework with symmetrical patterns on the red sandstone distinguishes the various balconies of the property. This lattice work is key to the 18th century Marwari tradition (also observed at the Hawa Mahal in Jaipur) where women could watch public events without being seen from outside. The lattice design now blends with modern elements at Amanbagh.
The pool pavilion, behind the villa, has a luxurious plunge pool and an extensive garden. According to Rajput tradition, each bathing area must be behind the palace to ensure the privacy of the royal family. Amanbagh also features a large bath carved from a single green Udaipur marble. As you bathe in it, with light seeping in through the round, translucent glass, the view of the great dome feels majestic. The bath area has separate closets for men and women. The men's room has a special area for shaving, while the women's room has a make-up cabinet. If the bathing experience isn't enough, Amanbagh spa offers a maharani/maharaja spa with local oils.
The culture of giving back
An excursion to the Bhangarh Fort is one of the experiences that Amanbagh organizes for the guests
Wikimedia Commons
The Amanbagh Library has an enviable collection including Arts and crafts of Rajasthan by Aman Nath and Francis Wacziarg, The heritage of Indian tea by DK Taknet, Marwar: The Legend of the Indian Horse by Fransesca Kelly and Dale Durfee, and Rajasthan: a land of splendor and courage by Suzanne Held. As you enjoy a rare book in this library, you are likely to hear a peacock calling to its mate. From carpets with vibrant peacocks to wall hangings with dancing peacocks, Amanbagh is an ode to peacocks and their importance in Hindu culture.
In addition to its commitment to the past, Amanbagh represents a much-needed responsibility for the future, also in line with Marwari culture. Maharajas in Rajasthan are known for giving back to the community and taking care of the environment. Amanbagh stands behind these principles and contributes to creating a positive impact on the local community in Ajabgarh, whether it is partnering with local schools to organize yoga and English classes or organizing free health checks for residents through internal physicians. The goal is conscious tourism, where tourists leave with an understanding of the local culture.
The Cow Dust Tour during sunset and a local excursion organized by Amanbagh expose tourists to Ajabgarh in an open jeep. Slowly the modest surroundings, the lush vegetation, the vast mountains and the vast skies become clear. Some tourists who visit Ajabgarh end up staying behind to teach at local schools, organize donation drives or learn even more about the local culture. In addition, there is also an excursion to the Bhangarh Fort, which often appears on lists of most haunted places.
A bevy of birds and dining under the stars
Special candlelight dinners hosted by Amanbagh include as many as 200 diyas
Amanbagh
Amanbagh has 450 trees on the property, including varieties of guava, jamun, gooseberry, lemon and date palms. Birds are welcome at the property, even during breakfast on the outdoor tables. During my stay I saw parrots, golden-backed woodpeckers, owls, quails, Drongos, sunbirds, snake eagles and sandgrouse, among others.
Amanbagh pays tribute to the age-old Rajasthani food tradition with a special Rajasthani breakfast consisting of Thana Gazi Matar ka Paratha, kota kachori, puri bhaji, rathori millet, Rajasthani korma paratha, Eklingji Mirchi Vada and Shekhawati Bajra Methi Puri, among other dishes. During dinner, guests can listen to local folk music sung by performers from the Langa community near Jaisalmer, who specialize in singing and dancing to Marwari songs. There is also the option for a special candlelit dinner, with over 200 diyas spread across the garden, a private flute player and the glory of the Rajasthan midnight sky.
As I left Amangbagh, I had the strange feeling that I was being called back. But life can't stop for luxury for too long. After clicking a photo at the on-site Shiva temple, I stuffed some jaggery and curd in my mouth (a Marwari tradition to mark a safe journey) and took leave of Amanbagh hoping for a quick return.
