Andhra cricket starts investigation against Vihari for misconduct
IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari, who has played 16 Tests for India, had earlier on Monday said he will never play for Andhra again. Photo: BCCI
The bitter feud between Hanuma Vihari and Andhra Cricket Association took a new turn as the state body on Monday announced a probe against the senior batsman, who had accused the ACA of forcing him to resign as captain at the start of the current season.
The drama unfolded after Andhra's Ranji Trophy campaign ended in defeat on Monday Vihari announced that he will never play for the team as a result of “mistreatment” by the state association.
“Complaints have been received from teammates, support staff and ACA administrators regarding Vihari's use of foul language and offensive behavior. ACA will conduct a thorough investigation into all complaints and the appropriate course of action will be communicated,” the ACA said in a press release.
Vihari had also attacked a reserve teammate (son of a politician) who he claimed asked his father to take action against him after the veteran player shouted at him during a match.
ACA stated that it had received a complaint from the junior player about Vihari at the time.
“It has come to our attention that Mr. Vihari personally verbally abused a specific player during the Bengal Ranji game in front of everyone. The affected player has filed an official complaint with the ACA,” the release said.
Vihari had shared the copy of his statement on his
The middle-order batsman, who has played 16 Tests for India, started the season as captain of Andhra but quit after the first match against last year's runners-up Bengal.
Ricky Bhui led the team for the rest of the season.
At the time, Vihari attributed his decision to relinquish the leadership role to “personal reasons”, but now the right-handed batsman said the association had asked him to step down.
But the ACA said the decision to appoint a new captain was taken in view of Vihari's possible unavailability as he was a candidate from India.
Later, the player in question, KN Prudhvi Raj, took to Instagram and accused Vihari of making false claims.
“Hello everyone! I am that man, you are searching in the comments section, whatever you have heard is absolutely not true, no one is higher than the game and my self-respect is much higher than anything.
“Personal attacks and vulgar language are unacceptable on any human platform. Everyone in the team knows what happened that day… Mr. So-Called Champion. Play this sympathy game however you want,” Prudhvi wrote.
Vihari has also expressed that the association did not appreciate his sacrifices for the team over the years, recalling last year's Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Madhya Pradesh when he played through injury.
“The association considered that player more important than the man who last year put his body on the line and batted left-handed, took Andhra to a knockout five times in the last seven years and played for India in 16 Tests.
“I felt ashamed, but the only reason I kept playing this season was because I respect the game and my team,” he added.
Ahead of the 2023-24 domestic season, Vihari was also linked with a move to Madhya Pradesh but decided to stay with Andhra.
The ACA said it was Vihari who reversed the decision and decided to stay with the Andhra team.
