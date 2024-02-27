No. 2 Women's Swimming & Diving Preview: Big 12 Championship





No. 2 Texas at the 2024 Big 12 Conference Championship

When: Tuesday February 27 Saturday March 2

Where: Morgantown, W.Va.

Facility: The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park

Watch: Big 12 finals now on ESPN+ (host: Kyle Sockwell; analyst: Natalie Kalibat) Big 12 Championship Media Availability: Carol Capitani Texas top times: 2023-24 | Top 10 of all time | UT record holders Schedule of events Tuesday, February 27, 2024 (Time Trials 9:00 AM CT | Finals 4:00 PM CT) 200 meter medley relay

Men's team diving

800 meter freestyle relay Wednesday, February 28, 2024 (Swimming Preliminaries 9:00 AM CT | Diving Preliminaries 10:30 AM CT | Finals 4:15 PM CT) Men's 1 meter springboard

500 meter freestyle

200 meters individual medley

50 meter freestyle

Team diving ladies Thursday, February 29, 2024 (Dive Preliminaries 8:15 AM CT | Swim Preliminaries 9:00 AM CT | Finals 4:15 PM CT) 1 meter springboard for women

100 meters butterfly

400 meters individual medley

200 meter freestyle

Men's 3 meter springboard

400 meter medley relay Friday, March 1, 2024 (swimming prelims 9:00 AM CT | diving prelims 11:00 AM CT | finals 5:00 PM CT) 200 meters butterfly

100 meter breaststroke

100 meters backstroke

Women's platform

200 meter freestyle relay Saturday, March 2, 2023 (Dive Preliminaries 8:15 AM CT | Swimming Preliminaries 9:00 AM CT | Finals 4:15 PM CT) 3 meter springboard for women

200 meters backstroke

100 meter freestyle

1,650 meter freestyle

200 meter breaststroke

Men's platform diving

400 meter freestyle relay MEET NOTES Texas has won 11 consecutive Big 12 Conference Championships, all since the arrival of its head coach Carol Capitani . The Longhorns will face BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU and West Virginia. At last year's championship, Texas won 20 of 21 events and scored 1,105 points. Iowa State was second with 564.5 points, while TCU was third with 555.5 points. BYU, Cincinnati and Houston make their first appearances in the Big 12 Conference Championship. The Longhorns return to two-time Swimmer of the Meet Kelly Pash who won the 100 free, 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 free relay, 400 free relay, 800 free relay and 400 medley relay in 2023, as well as two-time defending Diver of the Meet Hailey Hernández , who won the title on the 1 meter last season. The swimming newcomer of the Meet 2023 Lydia Jacoby who won the 100 breast and 200 breast, and Diving Newcomer of the Meet Sarah Carruthers are also back for the Longhorns. Other returning event champions include:

Olivia Bray : 200 return, 100 fly

Grace Cooper : 50 free

Bridget O'Neil : 398.55

Emma Sticklen : 200 flies

Erica Sullivan : 500 free, 1650 free NCAA Top-16 times this season by Longhorns 50 free: Grace Cooper (No. 6 21.66)

100 free: Kelly Pash (no. 9 47.44), Grace Cooper (No. 16 47.79)

200 free: Kelly Pash (No. 6 1:42.64*), Erin Gemmel (No. 12 1:43.09)

1650 free: Erica Sullivan (No. 14 16:02.42)

100 back: Berit Berglund (no. 6 50.77*), Emma Kern (No. 15 51.52)

200 back: Olivia Bray (No. 14 1:52.68), Berit Berglund (No. 15 1:52.80)

100 chest: Anna Elendt (no. 4 57.51*), Lydia Jacoby (No. 7 58.15)

200 chest: Anna Elendt (No. 3 2:06.19)

100 flies: Emma Sticklen (no. 2 50.36*), Kelly Pash (no. 3 50.37*), Olivia Bray (no. 4 50.47*), Tall woman (No. 14 51.39)

200 flies: Emma Sticklen (No. 2 1:50.31*), Kelly Pash (No. 3 1:51.22*), Olivia Bray (No. 4 1:51.81*)

200IM: Kelly Pash (No. 4 1:53.18*), Emma Sticklen (No. 9 1:54.94)

400IM: Angie Coe (No. 13 4:07.45)

200 free relays: Grace Cooper , Tall woman , Emma Sticklen , Kelly Pash (No. 4 1:26.31*)

400 free relays: Kelly Pash , Erin Gemmel , Tall woman , Grace Cooper (No. 5 3:10.46*)

800 free relays: Kelly Pash , Erin Gemmel , Olivia Bray , Angie Coe (No. 5 6:56.37*)

200 medley relay: Emma Kern , Anna Elendt , Emma Sticklen , Grace Cooper (No. 4 1:34.14*)

400 medley relay: Berit Berglund , Anna Elendt , Emma Sticklen , Kelly Pash (No. 2 3:25.25*) *Denotes A-standard cut Team rankings The Longhorns are ranked second in the latest Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) Division I poll (Feb. 8), trailing only Virginia. The top 10 includes Virginia (375), TEXAS (360), Florida (345), Southern California (330), Stanford (313), Indiana (293), California (288), Ohio State (274), Louisville (25 ) and NC State (244). Narrative program Texas finished second at the 2022 and 2023 national meets, following a third-place finish in 2021. Overall, Texas has claimed a total of nine national titles in its proud history. The Longhorns won AIAW national championships in 1981 and 1982. UT added NCAA team titles in 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1990 and 1991. Conference dominance The Longhorns have captured 11 consecutive Big 12 Conference crowns (2013-2023) and 21 overall Big 12 team titles. UT has won a total of 35 conference championships (14 Southwest Conference, 21 Big 12 Conference). Head coach Carol Capitani

Carol Capitani is in her 12th season at the helm of the Texas program. She has led the Longhorns to 11 consecutive Big 12 Conference crowns (2013-23) and top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships in nine of the last 10 meets held. Capitani has led UT to consecutive national runner-up finishes and placed in the top three the past three seasons. The stretch of three consecutive top-three finishes is the longest for Texas since 1993-95, and the consecutive top-two finishes are the best stretch since 1991-92. Next one Texas Divers heads to Houston March 11-13 for the Zone D Diving Championships. The NCAA Championships will take place March 20-23 in Athens, Georgia.

