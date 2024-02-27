Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Picking up Quinton Byfield is a real power play

Sports
In most leagues, there are always a slew of players available to pick up the waiver wire, as fantasy leagues generally use fewer than 200 players in their pools. This week I'm giving you a few players that can be used in shallow pools, two players for deeper pools, and a few players for deep, deep pools. All statistics are from Sunday's matches.
Tarasenko is having a good season with the Senators, but he could go elsewhere by the March 8 trade deadline if Ottawa doesn't improve his chances of making the playoffs. Tarasenko has always been a scorer at the NHL level. He has had six seasons with at least 66 points and while his scoring is slightly down this season, he still has 15 goals and 22 assists in 53 games. Tarasenko will see frontline action alongside Brady Tkachuk and Shane Pinto. Another point in his favor is that the Senators have 27 games left to play this season, tied for the most in the NHL with Pittsburgh and Edmonton.
Quinton Byfield, LW, Los Angeles Kings (47% selected)
Byfield had three rough seasons as he tried to break into the NHL after being drafted second overall in 2020. Those are the pitfalls of being a power forward. But Byfield is finally coming into his own this season, as the 21-year-old has 18 goals and 42 points in 54 games. Byfield played on the first power play unit and it paid off with five goals and 12 points with the man advantage. Byfield is only going to get better, making him a great goaltender in dynasty leagues.
Henrique is having a great season with 16 goals and 22 assists in 57 games. His name is also being used in trade rumors, which could hurt his value considering he is a front-row and first power play unit for the Ducks. Henrique has reached the 50+ point mark twice in his career, with 51 points being his career high, and he is on the verge of surpassing that total this season. Henrique was red hot from January 20 to February 9, when he scored four goals and 11 points in a seven-game stretch.
Nyquist has scored three goals and nine points in his last nine games, giving the 34-year-old 15 goals and 46 points in 59 games. He is on his way to the best season of his NHL career. He scored 54 points in the 2014-15 season and has re-established himself as a power play. He plays on the first line (and also on the first power play) alongside Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg, a unit that has been one of the better first lines in the NHL this season. Nyquist can easily be taken into both deeper and shallower areas.
Drouin was pointless in his last three games, but before that he was on fire, with seven goals and 24 points in 28 games. Overall, the third overall pick in the 2013 NHL draft has 10 goals and 22 assists in 57 games. He sits at the top along with his junior linemate Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, who are both top nine scorers in the NHL this season. Drouin also sees action with the duo on the first power play unit. Drouin has four goals and twelve points with the man advantage. It's not often you can find a first-line forward on an excellent line on the waiver wire, but Drouin is still available in 85% of Yahoo leagues.
McMann has been a revelation of late, with seven goals and 10 points in his last seven games. McMann was just an average 27-year-old winger in his second NHL season with just two goals and five assists in his first 23 games this season. He had just one assist in 10 games in his rookie campaign. He's on the right track and could be worth adding to your deep league at this point.
