No. 9 Swim & Dive preview: Big 12 Championship





No. 9 Texas at the 2024 Big 12 Conference Championship

When: Tuesday February 27 Saturday March 2

Where: Morgantown, W.Va.

Facility: The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park

Watch: Big 12 finals now on ESPN+ (host: Kyle Sockwell; analyst: Natalie Kalibat) Big 12 Championship Media Availability: Eddie Reese Texas top times: 2023-24 | Top 10 of all time | UT record holders Schedule of events Tuesday, February 27, 2024 (Time Trials 9:00 AM CT | Finals 4:00 PM CT) 200 meter medley relay

Men's team diving

800 meter freestyle relay Wednesday, February 28, 2024 (Swimming Preliminaries 9:00 AM CT | Diving Preliminaries 10:30 AM CT | Finals 4:15 PM CT) Men's 1 meter springboard

500 meter freestyle

200 meters individual medley

50 meter freestyle

Team diving ladies Thursday, February 29, 2024 (Dive Preliminaries 8:15 AM CT | Swim Preliminaries 9:00 AM CT | Finals 4:15 PM CT) 1 meter springboard for women

100 meters butterfly

400 meters individual medley

200 meter freestyle

Men's 3 meter springboard

400 meter medley relay Friday, March 1, 2024 (swimming prelims 9:00 AM CT | diving prelims 11:00 AM CT | finals 5:00 PM CT) 200 meters butterfly

100 meter breaststroke

100 meters backstroke

Women's platform

200 meter freestyle relay Saturday, March 2, 2023 (Dive Preliminaries 8:15 AM CT | Swimming Preliminaries 9:00 AM CT | Finals 4:15 PM CT) 3 meter springboard for women

200 meters backstroke

100 meter freestyle

1,650 meter freestyle

200 meter breaststroke

Men's platform diving

400 meter freestyle relay MEET NOTES Texas enters the Big 12 Championship having won all of its previous 27 conference meetings and 44 consecutive conference titles overall, dating back to the 1980 Southwest Conference Championship. All told, the Longhorns have recorded a total of 65 conference titles (38 Southwest Conference, 27 Big 12 Conference). Texas will face BYU, Cincinnati, TCU and West Virginia. At last year's meet, Texas won 20 of 21 events and scored 1,066 points. TCU came in second with 847 points, followed closely by West Virginia with 755 points. BYU and Cincinnati will make their first appearance in the Big 12 Championship. The Longhorns return as Diver of the Meet Noah Duperre who won on platform, and Diving newcomer of the Meet Nick Harris who won on the 3-meter springboard. NCAA Top-16 times this season by Longhorns 200 free: Luke Hobson (No. 4 1:31.88)

100 back: Will Modglin (no. 4 44.49*)

200 back: Will Modglin (No. 7 1:38.99*)

100 chest: Jake Foster (No. 5 51.22)

200 chest: Jake Foster (No. 15 1:53.05)

200IM: Will Modglin (No. 8 1:41.84)

400 free relays: Will Modglin , Luke Hobson , Coby Carrozza , Nate Germonprez (No. 14 2:49.98*)

800 free relays: Nate Germonprez , Coby Carrozza , Will Modglin , Luke Hobson (No. 3 6:11.66*) *Denotes A-standard cut Team rankings The Longhorns are ranked eighth in the latest Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) Division I poll (Feb. 8). The top 10 includes Arizona State (350), California (326), NC State (322), Florida (311), Indiana (297), Stanford (283), Georgia (258), Texas A&M (244), TEXAS ( 242) and Chestnut Brown (218). Narrative program Texas placed third at the 2023 NCAA Championships and has won 15 NCAA Championships, finished runner-up 13 times and has amassed a total of 36 top-3 finishes at the NCAA Championship meet. UT earned NCAA team titles in 1981, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021. Conference dominance The Longhorns have won all 26 Big 12 Conference titles and have claimed 44 consecutive crowns. This current streak dates back to the 1980 Southwest Conference championship. Texas has earned a total of 65 conference titles (38 Southwest Conference, 27 Big 12 Conference). Head coach Eddie Reese

Eddie Reese is in his 46th season at the helm of the Texas program. Reese is a three-time head coach of the U.S. Olympic men's team (1992, 2004, 2008) and is the winningest coach in the history of the sport with 15 NCAA titles. He is the only collegiate swimming coach to win an NCAA team title in five separate decades. Next one Texas Divers heads to Houston March 11-13 for the Zone D Diving Championships. The NCAA Championships will take place March 27-30 in Indianapolis.

