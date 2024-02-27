Sports
No. 9 Swim & Dive preview: Big 12 Championship
No. 9 Texas at the 2024 Big 12 Conference Championship
When: Tuesday February 27 Saturday March 2
Where: Morgantown, W.Va.
Facility: The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park
Watch: Big 12 finals now on ESPN+ (host: Kyle Sockwell; analyst: Natalie Kalibat)
Big 12 Championship Media Availability: Eddie Reese
Texas top times: 2023-24 | Top 10 of all time | UT record holders
Schedule of events
Tuesday, February 27, 2024 (Time Trials 9:00 AM CT | Finals 4:00 PM CT)
200 meter medley relay
Men's team diving
800 meter freestyle relay
Wednesday, February 28, 2024 (Swimming Preliminaries 9:00 AM CT | Diving Preliminaries 10:30 AM CT | Finals 4:15 PM CT)
Men's 1 meter springboard
500 meter freestyle
200 meters individual medley
50 meter freestyle
Team diving ladies
Thursday, February 29, 2024 (Dive Preliminaries 8:15 AM CT | Swim Preliminaries 9:00 AM CT | Finals 4:15 PM CT)
1 meter springboard for women
100 meters butterfly
400 meters individual medley
200 meter freestyle
Men's 3 meter springboard
400 meter medley relay
Friday, March 1, 2024 (swimming prelims 9:00 AM CT | diving prelims 11:00 AM CT | finals 5:00 PM CT)
200 meters butterfly
100 meter breaststroke
100 meters backstroke
Women's platform
200 meter freestyle relay
Saturday, March 2, 2023 (Dive Preliminaries 8:15 AM CT | Swimming Preliminaries 9:00 AM CT | Finals 4:15 PM CT)
3 meter springboard for women
200 meters backstroke
100 meter freestyle
1,650 meter freestyle
200 meter breaststroke
Men's platform diving
400 meter freestyle relay
MEET NOTES
Texas enters the Big 12 Championship having won all of its previous 27 conference meetings and 44 consecutive conference titles overall, dating back to the 1980 Southwest Conference Championship. All told, the Longhorns have recorded a total of 65 conference titles (38 Southwest Conference, 27 Big 12 Conference).
Texas will face BYU, Cincinnati, TCU and West Virginia.
At last year's meet, Texas won 20 of 21 events and scored 1,066 points. TCU came in second with 847 points, followed closely by West Virginia with 755 points. BYU and Cincinnati will make their first appearance in the Big 12 Championship.
The Longhorns return as Diver of the Meet Noah Duperrewho won on platform, and Diving newcomer of the Meet Nick Harriswho won on the 3-meter springboard.
NCAA Top-16 times this season by Longhorns
200 free: Luke Hobson (No. 4 1:31.88)
100 back: Will Modglin (no. 4 44.49*)
200 back: Will Modglin (No. 7 1:38.99*)
100 chest: Jake Foster (No. 5 51.22)
200 chest: Jake Foster (No. 15 1:53.05)
200IM: Will Modglin (No. 8 1:41.84)
400 free relays: Will Modglin, Luke Hobson, Coby Carrozza, Nate Germonprez (No. 14 2:49.98*)
800 free relays: Nate Germonprez, Coby Carrozza, Will Modglin, Luke Hobson (No. 3 6:11.66*)
*Denotes A-standard cut
Team rankings
The Longhorns are ranked eighth in the latest Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) Division I poll (Feb. 8). The top 10 includes Arizona State (350), California (326), NC State (322), Florida (311), Indiana (297), Stanford (283), Georgia (258), Texas A&M (244), TEXAS ( 242) and Chestnut Brown (218).
Narrative program
Texas placed third at the 2023 NCAA Championships and has won 15 NCAA Championships, finished runner-up 13 times and has amassed a total of 36 top-3 finishes at the NCAA Championship meet. UT earned NCAA team titles in 1981, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021.
Conference dominance
The Longhorns have won all 26 Big 12 Conference titles and have claimed 44 consecutive crowns. This current streak dates back to the 1980 Southwest Conference championship. Texas has earned a total of 65 conference titles (38 Southwest Conference, 27 Big 12 Conference).
Head coach Eddie Reese
Eddie Reese is in his 46th season at the helm of the Texas program. Reese is a three-time head coach of the U.S. Olympic men's team (1992, 2004, 2008) and is the winningest coach in the history of the sport with 15 NCAA titles. He is the only collegiate swimming coach to win an NCAA team title in five separate decades.
Next one
Texas Divers heads to Houston March 11-13 for the Zone D Diving Championships. The NCAA Championships will take place March 27-30 in Indianapolis.
|
Sources
2/ https://texassports.com/news/2024/2/26/mens-swimming-and-diving-no-9-swim-dive-preview-big-12-championship.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No. 9 Swim & Dive preview: Big 12 Championship
- Another! Solanges Son Julez walked for Versace at Milan Fashion Week
- Racing News: PMH Acquires GT International, Applications Open for IMSA Multiple Driver Scholarship
- PM Modi’s tribute to Veer Savarkar in his..
- Actress Annette Miller discusses playing Golda Meir in Goldas Balcony
- Navalny's team claims Putin killed Navalny to prevent prisoner swap – National and International News – MON 26 Feb 2024 –
- UK housebuilder investigates possibility of sharing price information | construction industry
- BALAM PICHKARI HOLI 2024 BOLLYWOOD BOAT PARTY at Westminster Millennium Pier event tickets from TicketSource
- TT trials begin – Daily Excelsior
- Which fashion designer designed the costumes for Zendaya's new film?
- Global Start expands destinations for summer 2024
- How some African women are bringing back tattoo traditions wiped out by colonization