



Students and neighbors at George Mason University are opposing a proposed facility for Washington's newly formed professional cricket team. It would be a partnership between the school and Washington Freedom. GMU said it could also be an opportunity to pluck its successful baseball team from an aging field and share a 5,000-person stadium on the west campus. Student organization vice president Nell Palumbo only heard about it a few days ago. “They tend to be quite proud of things that benefit students and like to promote them, so the fact that this is so under the table was very suspicious to me and many other students on campus,” she said. Neighbors are also suspicious. Cricket is played on a 360 degree grass field and the neighbors do not understand why the university is proposing to place a diamond in a round stadium. “We are not against a ballpark,” said Geoff Keller, who lives across the street from the proposed site. We would love a baseball field. We would take the lead in creating a baseball field. This is a cricket stadium with 10,000 fans. who have no ties to the school or even the state of Virginia.” He and his neighbors have sent hundreds of responses to the university asking for answers and an explanation as to why things are moving so quickly. The Washington Freedom wants to move quickly enough to organize professional competitions this year. “Completely understandable why people are frustrated, said GMU spokesman Paul Allvin. I understand that. So what we're doing now is catching up on a process that would normally take longer. It's more compressed.” If the project moves forward, the university would retain ownership of the land, but the cricket team would build the temporary stadium without permanent structures, Allvin said. Nothing is decided there, he said. Nothing has been signed. We are in conversation. We continue to talk. We will take as long as it takes to reach the right decision.” Neighbors hope this is the case, but are skeptical. “Right now, I think pause is the right answer,” said Maribeth Malloy, who lives across the street. Do I think that will happen? I do not think so.' Neighbors fear that a quick, massive change to the west campus would change their community for years. According to the university, professional cricket would only host a few matches a year. GMU hosted one town hall event and says it is planning more community engagement sessions, but none have been scheduled so far.

