Seven people seriously injured during shooting in Grand Cayman during football match | Cayman Islands





At least seven people have been seriously injured in a shooting during a busy football match in the Cayman Islands. The shooting, which police say could be gang-related, happened late Sunday in West Bay, located on the northwestern tip of Grand Cayman island, authorities said. Late Monday afternoon, four of the seven victims were released from the hospital, Police Chief Kurt Walton said at a news conference. He noted that while the investigation was underway, the hypothesis was that a lone gunman opened fire on a small group of people gathered in the northeast corner of the stadium, attempting to kill at least two of them. According to him, this was a targeted attack. Walton noted that four gangs originally operated in the Cayman Islands: two in the capital George Town and two others in West Bay, where the shooting took place. Three of those gangs have now merged, but it is not clear whether it involved a specific gang. “I can't go into details,” Walton said. The shooting occurred early in the second half of the game, with about 200 to 300 people attending the game at the time, Walton said. This could have ended terribly, terribly badly, he said. We've never seen anything like this before. Authorities said the first shots were fired just outside the locker rooms at Ed Bush Field. No one has been arrested and police have not provided a motive. Authorities are asking for witnesses and anonymous tips and have offered a $300,000 reward leading to an arrest. Getting people to work together is really a challenge in such a small environment, Walton said. About a month ago, the police commissioner warned of an increase in gang-related crimes, especially in West Bay, where shooting occurred on Sunday. One man was fatally shot in that community in January, and another was injured days later.

