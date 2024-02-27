China beats the competition on the way to Paris





China once again dominated the competition at the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Championship Finals, taking the titles in both the men's and women's competitions in Busan, South Korea on Saturday and Sunday. With its latest victories, China has secured a historic 23rd World Team Table Championships Finals title. Twelve teams had scored their ticket to Paris after advancing to the quarter-finals of the World Team Championship Finals. Women's table tennis event: qualified teams for the Paris Games The Chinese women's team finished top after a 3-2 win over Japan on Saturday. Sun Yingsha Japanese overthrown Sugarcane Harimoto in the final opening match, 11-5, 11-8, 11-4. Chen Meng joined Sun in the winners circle after defeating the Japanese Hina Hayata 6-11, 11-8, 11-9, 14-12. Five countries, including Hong Kong, South Korea and Romania, have joined China in securing their place at the 2024 Games in Paris. The final four teams to take part in the summer games will be announced when the ITTF publishes its world team rankings in March. See below for the current qualification list for the women's table tennis team event. Australia Oceania continental qualifying event Brazil Continental qualifying event in America China Asian Continental Qualifying Event Chinese Taipei Quarterfinalist of the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships Egypt Africa continental qualifying event France Host country is automatically eligible Germany Europe continental qualifying event Hong-Kong Quarterfinalist of the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships Japan Quarterfinalist of the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships Romania Quarterfinalist of the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships South Korea Quarterfinalist of the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships United States Continental qualifying event in America Four NCOs To be announced when the World Team Rankings are released in March Men's table tennis event: qualified teams for the Paris Games The Chinese men's team defeated France 3-0 in the final championship match on Sunday. Chinas Fan Zhendong fought back after dropping the first game to the Frenchman Alexis Lebrun and won the match in five games, 9-11, 11-4, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7. Tokyo gold medalist Ma Long took victory for the Chinese men's team after beating Frances Simon Gauzy in four consecutive games. Following his victory, Ma announced that the 2024 World Team Table Championships final would be his last. It is unknown whether Ma will participate in the Paris Games in 2024. “I think this can be considered the last event of my world championship journey,” Ma said. “It's a perfect ending to end this journey with this victory. Every world championship is memorable for me, but this one is especially unforgettable.” Six countries, including Germany, Portugal and Japan, have joined China to secure their place at the 2024 Paris Games. The final three teams to take part in the summer games will be announced when the ITTF publishes its world team rankings in March. See below for the current qualifying list for the men's table tennis team event. Australia Oceania continental qualifying event Brazil Continental qualifying event in America Canada Continental qualifying event in America China Quarterfinalist of the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships Chinese Taipei Quarterfinalist of the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships Denmark Quarterfinalist of the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships Egypt Africa continental qualifying event France Host country is automatically eligible Germany Quarterfinalist of the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships Japan Quarterfinalist of the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships Portugal Quarterfinalist of the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships South Korea Quarterfinalist of the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships Sweden Europe continental qualifying event Three NOCs To be announced when the World Team Rankings are released in March

