Andhra Cricket responds to Hanuma Vihari's allegations and new allegations | Cricket





Andhra Pradesh crashed out to a narrow four-run defeat to Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final on Monday. It was a tense encounter but Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious in a nail-biting thriller. The ACA responded to Hanuma Vihari's allegations. (Getty) The heartbreak for Andhra Pradesh did not just end there. After the match, star batsman and former captain Hanuma Vihari came forward with sensational allegations against the Andhra Cricket Association and also against a teammate. In a controversial statement on Instagram, Vihari revealed the circumstances that led to his departure as captain. He revealed that he had been asked to resign as captain after an altercation with a player, who happened to be the son of a leading politician. Hindustan Times – Your fastest source for breaking news! Read now. Soon, Andhra cricketer Prudhvi Raj KN took to Instagram and revealed that he was the cricketer Vihari was talking about. but Prudhvi had a different view of the situation and accused Vihari of abusing him. In an attempt to end the social media war, the Andhra Cricket Association came out with an official statement, in which they also leveled allegations against the Indian cricketer. In their statement, Andhra Cricket Association said, “To address the reported issue, it has come to our attention that Mr. Vihari personally verbally abused a specific player during the Bengal Ranji match in front of everyone. The affected player has filed an official complaint with ACA.” The association also explained the captaincy change in the statement. The statement revealed: “In January 2024, after the first Ranji Trophy match, an email from the Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee suggested a new captain due to Vihari's status as an Indian prospect which affected his availability throughout the season. Vihari, in response, expressed his appreciation for the decision, which led to Ricky Bhui being announced as the new captain by the senior selection committee.” The association also claimed that they had received complaints from Vihari's teammates, support staff and ACA administrators regarding the batsman's use of foul language and offensive behavior. Vihari himself took to Twitter to share the statement. Here is the full statement from Andhra Cricket Association: ACA also accused Vihari of regularly asking for a no-objection certificate to move to other state teams but quickly reversed the decision. The board further stated that they would investigate all complaints.

