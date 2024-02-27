Alabama coaching staff: Kalen DeBoer combines familiarity with SEC experience in Year 1 of the post-Nick Saban era

There was no perfect way for Alabama to move forward after Nick Saban's retirement; replacing the largest one college football coach of all time comes with a host of challenges. But after a number of weeks of work, during which the group had to be reorganized in the middle N.F.L Upon departure, first-year Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer appears to have settled on his assistant coaches for the 2024 season.

The application process was difficult. DeBoer had to decide how much Washington to take from a staff that had been together multiple times — for some, all the way back to his NAIA days in Sioux Falls — with the existing Alabama influence of staffers who were. interested in helping lead the program into the post-Saban era. These difficult decisions, of course, come against the backdrop of a wide-open transfer portal for Crimson Tide players who had the opportunity to leave without penalty due to NCAA rules regarding movement after a coaching change.

Just when it looked like DeBoer had finalized the staff, a new wrinkle occurred when the Seattle Seahawks hired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff just days after National Signing Day. Grubb was one of those coaches who had been with DeBoer since his days at Sioux Falls, and over the past two seasons at Washington he had become one of the most respected offensive minds in modern football. Huff was also a big loss, as he was on Chris Petersen's staff at Boise State and during two different stints in Washington. He helped lead dominant offensive lines, including the 2023 Joe Moore Award-winning group.

So in mid-February, DeBoer was ordered to go through the recruiting process again to get his staff ready before the start of spring training. The decision to reshuffle responsibilities, as you will see below, provides some continuity to the relationships built over the past few weeks. But it will also increase scrutiny on those offensive coaches if the Tide can't meet expectations when they have the ball.

So let's take a look at DeBoer's inaugural staff as he prepares to take on the task of replacing the all-time great Saban in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama's coaching staff is hired

Nick Sheridan – Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks:Sheridan, a former Michigan quarterback, first joined DeBoer at Indiana and eventually took over as the Hoosiers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach when Fresno State hired DeBoer as head coach. Sheridan spent the past two seasons as Washington's tight ends coach and was initially hired for the same role with the Crimson Tide until Ryan Grubb left for the NFL. Now, Sheridan has been elevated to OC and quarterbacks coach, the same role he had when Michael Penix Jr. led the Big Ten in passing yards per game and Ty Fryfogle was named Big Ten Receiver of the Year.

JaMarcus Shephard – Assistant Head Coach, Co-OC, Wide Receivers:Like Sheridan, Shephard was always part of the original plan for the offensive coaching staff, as DeBoer kept his Washington brain trust largely intact. Shephard's work with the Huskies was highlighted by one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country, with two players posting more than 1,000 yards receiving and Rome Odunze earning All-American honors. DeBoer's decision to bring Shephard to Seattle came after an impressive run coaching wide receivers at Purdue, a group that included electric playmakers like Rondale Moore and David Bell.

Robert Gillespie – Assistant Head Coach, Running Backs:Gillespie, one of two coaches on Nick Saban's 2023 Alabama staff helping DeBeor lead the transition, will play a key role as one of the regional translators for this group. Gillespie has been with Alabama since 2021, and the former Florida Gator also spent time coaching at South Carolina, Tennessee and North Carolina before joining Saban in Tuscaloosa. DeBoer cited Gillespie's work as a recruiter and his relationship with the current roster as reasons why his inclusion would be “important to our success.”

Bryan Ellis – Tight ends:The first of a few hires we'll discuss that haven't yet been officially announced by Alabama, Ellis' hiring as tight ends coach has been reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports and others, and his appointment is expected to be confirmed before the start of spring practice. Ellis arrives after serving as offensive coordinator at Georgia Southern under Clay Helton with previous experience at USC and Western Kentucky. He takes over the role left vacant after DeBoer named Sheridan offensive coordinator.

Chris Kapilovic – Offensive Line:With Scott Huff leaving for the Seahawks, DeBoer needed to shore up the trenches for his offense and has reportedly tapped veteran offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic for the job. Kapilovic had just agreed to join Baylor's staff after four seasons at Michigan State, but his track record includes coaching offensive lines at the FBS level since 2008, with a five-year stint as North Carolina's offensive coordinator under Larry Fedora.

Kane Wommack – Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers:Wommack had a winning record in three years as coach of South Alabama (22-17), including a 10-win season in 2022 and the program's first bowl victory in 2023. So then it was announced he would resign to join Adding DeBoer As an assistant coach at Alabama, the news was met with some strong reactions. Of course, the most important thing for Alabama is that this is a strong addition to the program. Wommack's teams in South Alabama were well coached, and before that, the success of his defense in Indiana led to him being named a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2020. It was at Indiana where he coached alongside DeBoer, and that personal tapes provide important context for why Wommack was motivated to move from head coach to assistant and take charge of leading Alabama's defense into the future.

Kane Wommack abruptly left his post as South Alabama coach to join the Alabama staff. Getty Images



Freddie Roach – Associate Head Coach/Defensive Line:Of all the hires DeBoer has made for his first staff in Alabama, retaining Roach could be one of the most important. Roach played for Alabama and spent most of his coaching career with the Crimson Tide under Saban, working in roles ranging from strength and conditioning assistant (2008-10) to director of player personnel. He understands what it takes for Alabama football to succeed at the highest level, and with the outside world questioning whether the program standard can sustain a coaching change, it will be the job of Roach and others within the program to make a prevent decline. -out in results.

Maurice Lingquist – Co-Defensive Coordinator:Another part of the story involving incumbent FBS head coaches resigning to become assistants elsewhere: Lingquist left a job in Buffalo that he took over in the wake of Lance Leipold's move to Kansas. Before that, the Dallas native and Baylor alum had spent one season as the Cowboys defensive backs coach in the NFL and also two years as Texas A&M's cornerbacks coach. Buffalo posted a 7-6 record in 2022, but its overall record in three seasons was 14-23.

Colin Hitschler – Co-Defensive Coordinator:Much of Hitschler's resume stems from his rise to Luke Fickell's staff at Cincinnati, where he was a quality control assistant in 2018 and eventually worked his way up to co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the Bearcats. He made the move from Cincinnati to Wisconsin with Fickell, but with this move from Madison to Tuscaloosa we see Hitschler reunite with former colleague Kane Wommack; From 2014 to 2017, Hitschler worked his way up South Alabama's defensive staff, while Wommack was the defensive coordinator for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Christian Robinson – Linebackers:It was previously reported that William Inge, the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for DeBoer in Washington, would join Alabama's staff. But last week, 247Sports reported that Inge would be joining the Tennessee staff as the Volunteers' new linebackers coach. His replacement, according to 247Sports, will be Robinson, who comes from Baylor. Although Robinson comes from the Big 12, he brings crucial SEC experience to this staff as a former Georgia linebacker who spent time at Auburn and Florida.

Jay Nunez – Special Teams:Nunez's arrival was announced early in the hiring process before it was clear what his role on the staff would be. While Alabama has yet to provide the entire staff with titles in their online directory, Nunez has changed his social media profile and LinkedIn to indicate he will be coaching special teams. Nunez spent the past two seasons as a senior special teams analyst for Brent Venables at Oklahoma, following five seasons as special teams coordinator for Eastern Michigan. He also served as a special teams analyst at Minnesota from 2011 to 2015 and as a special teams coordinator for Southern Illinois in 2016. While DeBoer and Nunez did not overlap at either stop, they share previous coaching experience as assistants at Eastern Michigan and Southern Illinois.

Outlook for Alabama's coaching staff

Initially, it appeared that DeBoer's 10-man staff would have five former assistants from Washington, two holdovers from Alabama and then a few defensive staffers, including his old colleague in Wommack. Things are a bit more diverse, and while the reported additions of Ellis and Kapilovic weren't the first options, diversifying the room with voices from outside Washington's braintrust could be an advantage.

The challenge for DeBoer is managing a staff that is packed with experience, as many of these coaches are used to having one of the biggest voices in the room at different points in their careers. Two former head coaches are now assistants on the same side of the ball, and five different assistants were previously coordinators at the power conference level. One of the keys to DeBoer's success has been his management style, but the Alabama job will come with more pressure and control than any other gig he has had before in college football. His style previously was to trust and empower his employees, while at the same time setting high standards for them to meet. There's enough experience here to know they're willing to get stronger, but getting all the different personalities to click together will be one of the main goals for the offseason.