University of Oklahoma Athletics





LAS VEGAS No. 15 Oklahoma recorded the lowest round of the day, a 3-over 291, and moved up six spots in the rankings to solo into first place after 36 holes at Southern Highlands Collegiate. Oklahoma (1, -1) enters Tuesday's final round with a three-shot lead over No. 1 North Carolina as the Sooners seek their second win of the season. Drew Goodman leads the head coach Ryan Hybl 's team at 4 under and tied for third place. The Sooners got off to a fast start after finishing Sunday's first round strong. After OU was 5 over par through three holes yesterday, the Sooners played the first three 2 under par and got right back into contention. Goodman made four birdies on the front nine, and freshman Ryder Cowan posted nine consecutive pars to make the turn at even par. As conditions became tougher and the scores in the field rose, Oklahoma held steady and played the tough back nine with just 4 left to sign for the best round of the day and secure the 36-hole lead. Goodman (T3, -4) has posted back-to-back 70s (-2) on the par-72 circuit and trails Missouri's Jack Lundin (1, -8) and Florida's Ian Gilligan (2, -6) in the individual race. The event's medalist will be invited to the PGA Tour's Shriners Children's Open, held at TPC Summerlin (Las Vegas) in October. Goodman scored four birdies and a bogey on the front nine before battling to a 1-over mark on the back to card a 70. Jase Summie (T11, -1) closed with three birdies over his last five holes to get back to even par on the day and into the red for the week at 1 under. The sophomore from Keller, Texas, is in eleventh place after day two and is looking for the fifth top-10 finish of his career. Ryder Cowan (T26, +2) and Jaxon Dowell (T26, +2) share 26th place with 2 over par after 74 (+2) and 75 (+3) respectively. Ben Lorenz (T46, +5) rounded out the OU lineup with a 76 (+5). The Sooners open at 12:40 CT against No. 1 North Carolina (2, +2) and No. 23 Florida (T3, +3). Live scoring will be available on Golf Genius.

