English cricket must leave Bazball's arrogance behind. It has no place in Indian fields





EEngland had their luck before a single ball had been bowled in the ongoing five-match Test series. India's leading batsman Virat Kohli ruled himself out of the series at the last minute due to personal reasons. Mohammad Shami had already been ruled out due to injury, as had India's first wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. This left Indian captain Rohit Sharma with just one experienced middle-order batsman KL Rahul. Things couldn't have started better for the visiting England side as they won the first Test match in Hyderabad. The foundation for this victory was laid by Ollie Pope, who scored 196 in the second innings. It is important to note that Pope did not hit a single six during the entire battle. His strikeout rate was 70, which was lively but not up to Bazball standards. Three England batters added another 100 runs playing conservative cricket and helped the team set a competitive target of 230 for India in the fourth innings. India lost the game by 28 runs, giving England a 1-0 lead. By the time the second Test started, luck remained in England's favour. India's veteran batsman KL Rahul injured himself and was ruled out for the remainder of the series. India came into the match with one of the weakest batting line-ups in a home series. England blew away any lead with their nonchalant approach with the bat. Ben Duckett scored just 21 and gave away his wicket. Followers of Bazball might have to wonder what the point of an innings of 21 with a strike rate of 123 is if a team ultimately only has 253 innings. It is naive and somewhat arrogant to assume that batters can score freely on Indian pitches. If it had been that easy, the Indian batters would have played at such strike rates.

England blew away whatever happiness they got from the field with their nonchalant batting approach to give away the second Test match to India in Vizag. In the second innings of this match, three English batters scored with a strike rate of over 100, making a total of 60 runs between them. One of them was Joe Root. Ironically, the next highest scorers in the England innings were Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley, who added 72 runs playing sensible, orthodox cricket. Bazball's arrogance caused England to lose the Test match by 106 runs. During the third Test match in Rajkot, four Indian batters scored huge runs. Their strike rates were nothing special, but the team score was 445 in the first innings and 430-4 in the second innings. It was a lesson in how to respect the other team's bowling and bat with responsibility, playing each ball on its merits. England have learned nothing from the way Indian batters played spin bowling. Joe Roots' reverse sweep against world-class Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was a pathetic shot. It showed the arrogance of the flawed approach known as Bazball. I have no doubt that Bazball has destroyed England's greatest batsman in this series. Roots' approach was surprising as he has the skill and past performance to play match-winning innings in the Indian subcontinent. It was difficult to understand why he had to play risky cricket at a crucial stage of the game. In the second innings of the match, the English batters attempted lofty sweep shots against a spinning ball but missed the line completely. England were bowled out for 122, giving India their biggest Test win of all time – 434 runs. Also read: Cricket-tourist-unfriendly India eclipses England's Bazball aura

Bazball loses the series The fourth Test match of the series in Ranchi saw Joe Root return to his best. He batted for 362 minutes at a modest strike rate of 44 to score a classic Test hundred. The Indian bowlers couldn't get him out. This is because he shunned the illogical Bazball approach in India for a more logical approach where there is respect for the bowlers. Root had set it up beautifully for his team until he batted recklessly in the second innings. Throughout this series, England's batsmen have not built enough partnerships as they played risky cricket scores with high strike rates. The most embarrassing example of this was Jonny Bairstow, who casually batted through the series. The difference was clear, even among lower-order hitters. Indian leggy Kuldeep Yadav sensibly struck a crucial partnership with stumper Dhruv Jurel to bring India back into the match. At the other end, England bowler Hartley, batting in the same position, attempted a lofted shot, completely ignoring the nature of the wicket. England's obsession with high strike rates has boomeranged terribly in this series. The inexperienced English spin bowlers took the opportunity by bowling above par. They won the first Test for their team, only because their batsmen ruined it for them thanks to Bazball. One of the disadvantages of playing with high strike rates on Indian fields is that it gives the opposition a lot of time in the game to play risk-free conservative cricket and still have enough time to win a game of Test cricket. England national coach Brendon McCullum has a lot to answer for. His team has lost the Test series 1-3 with one match to go. What is more worrying is that England lost to one of the most inexperienced Indian sides at home. In many ways it was an Indian side of the second string. India did not have a consistent middle order and changed wicketkeepers midway through the series. India also rested Bumrah and yet England lost. Personally, the English skipper also has a lot to answer for. Ben Stokes did not bowl during the series and failed miserably with the bat. In the eight innings he has batted, Stokes has not been able to produce a single game-winning performance. An experienced English team has failed to beat an inexperienced Indian team hamstrung by absences and injuries. The Bazball tactics in India must be questioned and Brendon McCullum's approach in India must be held to account. England are yet to win a high-profile Test series with Bazball. In fact, they just lost one. Kush Singh @singhkb is the founder of The Cricket Curry Tour Company. Opinions are personal. (Edited by Prashant)

