Alabama Football announces hiring of Maurice Linguist and Colin Hitschler





Alabama Football officially hired two defensive coaching staff members on Monday. The Crimson Tide have announced that Maurice Linguist and Colin Hitschler are joining Kalen DeBoers' staff. The two new hires will share the same title, as co-defensive coordinators and defensive backs coaches. We are excited to have Maurice and Colin join our staff in Alabama, DeBoer said in a press release. Maurice brings experience as a head coach as well as a proven track record of coaching defensive backs. Colin has a wealth of knowledge and experience, has a reputation for developing the skills of the players he coaches and is an excellent tactician. They are both proven recruiters and excellent teachers. Linguist joined the Crimson Tide, leaving a head coaching job at Buffalo. The Bulls went 7-6 in 2023 and finished the year with a victory in the Camellia Bowl. He comes to Alabama with SEC experience, having coached cornerbacks at Texas A&M and safeties at Mississippi State. His other coaching stops include Minnesota, Iowa State and the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, where he coached cornerbacks before landing the Buffalo job in 2020. “I have always had incredible admiration for Alabama's long history of success,” Linguist said in the release. I look forward to the opportunity to help Coach DeBoer continue that winning tradition as we develop our players both on and off the field. Hitschler joins the Tide from Wisconsin. He spent a season as safeties coach with the Badgers and also won a co-DC title in Madison. He spent five seasons at Cincinnati before following Luke Fickell to Wisconsin. Before that, he worked in South Alabama for four years. Having worked in this state, I understand the importance of Alabama football and its winning tradition, Hitschler said. I am excited for the opportunity to uphold the Alabama standard while helping the young men in this program become the best versions of themselves.

