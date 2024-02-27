Sports
A cardboard box filled with unopened hockey cards is selling at auction for more than $3.7 million
An unopened cardboard box filled with packs of hockey cards from 1979-1980, sold for no less than $3.72 million auctioned on Sunday, according to Heritage Auctions.
There are 16 boxes of cards in the box, each filled with 48 packs of O-Pee-Chee hockey cards, according to a press release from the auction house.
Heritage Auctions said the box may have contained two dozen Wayne Gretzky cards from his rookie years. Gretzky, known as one of the greatest hockey players of all time, was playing for the Edmonton Oilers at the time the cards were printed.
“From the moment we heard about this O-Pee-Chee business, we knew it would capture the attention of hockey card collectors worldwide,” said Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions at Heritage.
According to Heritage Auctions, the box of cards originally belonged to a man who was a “rabid collector” in the 1960s and 1970s.
“Remarkably, our consignor was unaware that he was the owner of this scandalous Holy Grail suitcase until he recently reported a long-forgotten pile of boxes in his Saskatchewan home,” Heritage Auctions wrote in the item description.
The man's son found the business behind “piles and piles of other stuff,” said Jason Simonds, a Heritage Sports card specialist and consignment director.
There were 10,752 “fresh off the factory floor” cards in the chest, which was authenticated before the auction, according to Heritage Sports.
According to Heritage Auctions, no other unopened box of 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee cards has ever surfaced in the 21st century.
“By any standard of evaluation, it is a thrilling wonder of survival, and one of the greatest trading card lots Heritage has ever had the pleasure of offering,” Heritage auctions said.
The auction house has not disclosed the identity of the buyer.
