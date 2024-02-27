The state of Iowa falls under Southern Utah





Cedar City, Utah No. 32 Iowa State (5-8, 2-2 Big 12) fell to No. 36 Southern Utah (5-9, 1-0 MPSF) by scores of 195.700-196.500. “Tonight's show from this team reflects that we are still trying to put all the pieces together. We constantly have bright spots and moments that we can be proud of. But we are still trying to find our way with this young team. This team has a lot of new faces, and for many of them this will be their first time being in the lineup consistently. We just have to keep our focus and keep fighting to make it a season we can be proud of.” Head coach Ashley Miles Greig said. Noelle Adams stood out again. In her first two events of the evening, she scored 9.875 in both events. The first came on vault, while the second came from her floor routine. She saved her best score for last on beam with a 9.925. That marked a new career high, as well as the new season's high score on beam for the Cyclones. Iowa State saw Emilie Hong set a new career high level for the second time in a row with a 9.825. Madelyn Manternach immediately followed her with a career-tying 9.85. Both scores led to Iowa State's top score of the evening of 49.075. The Cyclones saw yet another career highlight, this one of Ella Schell on bars with a score of 9.825. Safe (48,700) Iowa State's second rotation was on vault. ISU saw a team score of 48.700 led by Noelle Adams with a 9.875. She has now achieved a 9.85 or higher in seven matches this season. Paige Wills – 9,700

Hanna Loim – 9,650

Kaia Parker – 9,725

Noelle Adams – 9,875

Josie Bergstrom – 9,750 Bars (48,900) The Cyclones started the game on bars. Freshmen Ella Schell saw a new career-high tonight with a 9.825. Laura Cooke later Schell tied the highest score for ISU at this event. Hanna Loim And Loganne Basuel were right behind them with 9.8's. Hanna Loim – 9,800

Ella Schell – 9,825

Loganne Basuel – 9,800

Laura Cooke – 9,825

Lauren Thomas – 9,650 Beam (49,025) ISU finished their night strong on beam. Noelle Adams topped the charts again this time with a 9,925. This set up a new career and the highest individual score on beam for ISU. Josie Bergstrom followed her with a 9.85. Bergstrom remains a consistent member of this beam lineup. Hanna Loim – 9,750

Lauren O'Brochta – 9,725

Rachel Wilke – 9,775

Noelle Adams – 9,925

Josie Begstrom – 9,850 Floor (49,075) ISU had their top event of the evening on floor with a 49.075. Emilie Hong set a new career record for the second time in a row with a 9.825. She was followed by Madelyn Manternach tying her career-high of 9.85. Noelle Adams rounded it all out with the highest score for the Cyclones, with her routine earning a 9.875. Emilie Hong – 9,825

Madelyn Manternach – 9,850

Hanna Loim – 9,825

Kaia Parker – 9,700

Noelle Adams – 9,875 End result Iowa State: 195,700 (VT: 48,700, UB: 48,900, BB: 49,025, FX: 49,075)

Southern Utah: 196,500 (VT: 49,075, UB: 49,200, BB: 49,025, FX: 49,200) Vault (VT): Noelle Adams (ISU), Kayla Pardue (SUU) | 9,875

Bars (UB): Aubri Schwartze (SUU) | 9,900

Beam (BB): Noelle Adams (ISU) | 9,925

Floor (FX): Niya Randolph (SUU) | 9,925

All-round (AA): Niya Randolph (SUU) | 39,200

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cyclones.com/news/2024/2/26/gymnastics-iowa-state-falls-to-southern-utah.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos