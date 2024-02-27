Sports
The state of Iowa falls under Southern Utah
Cedar City, Utah No. 32 Iowa State (5-8, 2-2 Big 12) fell to No. 36 Southern Utah (5-9, 1-0 MPSF) by scores of 195.700-196.500.
“Tonight's show from this team reflects that we are still trying to put all the pieces together. We constantly have bright spots and moments that we can be proud of. But we are still trying to find our way with this young team. This team has a lot of new faces, and for many of them this will be their first time being in the lineup consistently. We just have to keep our focus and keep fighting to make it a season we can be proud of.” Head coach Ashley Miles Greig said.
Noelle Adams stood out again. In her first two events of the evening, she scored 9.875 in both events. The first came on vault, while the second came from her floor routine. She saved her best score for last on beam with a 9.925. That marked a new career high, as well as the new season's high score on beam for the Cyclones.
Iowa State saw Emilie Hong set a new career high level for the second time in a row with a 9.825. Madelyn Manternach immediately followed her with a career-tying 9.85. Both scores led to Iowa State's top score of the evening of 49.075. The Cyclones saw yet another career highlight, this one of Ella Schell on bars with a score of 9.825.
Safe (48,700)
Iowa State's second rotation was on vault. ISU saw a team score of 48.700 led by Noelle Adams with a 9.875. She has now achieved a 9.85 or higher in seven matches this season.
Paige Wills– 9,700
Hanna Loim– 9,650
Kaia Parker– 9,725
Noelle Adams– 9,875
Josie Bergstrom– 9,750
Bars (48,900)
The Cyclones started the game on bars. Freshmen Ella Schell saw a new career-high tonight with a 9.825. Laura Cooke later Schell tied the highest score for ISU at this event. Hanna Loim And Loganne Basuel were right behind them with 9.8's.
Hanna Loim– 9,800
Ella Schell– 9,825
Loganne Basuel– 9,800
Laura Cooke– 9,825
Lauren Thomas– 9,650
Beam (49,025)
ISU finished their night strong on beam. Noelle Adams topped the charts again this time with a 9,925. This set up a new career and the highest individual score on beam for ISU. Josie Bergstrom followed her with a 9.85. Bergstrom remains a consistent member of this beam lineup.
Hanna Loim– 9,750
Lauren O'Brochta– 9,725
Rachel Wilke– 9,775
Noelle Adams– 9,925
Josie Begstrom – 9,850
Floor (49,075)
ISU had their top event of the evening on floor with a 49.075. Emilie Hong set a new career record for the second time in a row with a 9.825. She was followed by Madelyn Manternachtying her career-high of 9.85. Noelle Adams rounded it all out with the highest score for the Cyclones, with her routine earning a 9.875.
Emilie Hong– 9,825
Madelyn Manternach– 9,850
Hanna Loim– 9,825
Kaia Parker– 9,700
Noelle Adams– 9,875
End result
Iowa State: 195,700 (VT: 48,700, UB: 48,900, BB: 49,025, FX: 49,075)
Southern Utah: 196,500 (VT: 49,075, UB: 49,200, BB: 49,025, FX: 49,200)
Vault (VT): Noelle Adams (ISU), Kayla Pardue (SUU) | 9,875
Bars (UB): Aubri Schwartze (SUU) | 9,900
Beam (BB): Noelle Adams (ISU) | 9,925
Floor (FX): Niya Randolph (SUU) | 9,925
All-round (AA): Niya Randolph (SUU) | 39,200
