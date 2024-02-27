New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner is retiring from Test cricket at the age of 37





WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) Hard-working and durable New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner has announced his retirement from test cricket at the age of 37. South African-born Wagner played 64 Tests for New Zealand and will finish fifth on New Zealand's all-time Test wicket-takers list with 260 at an average of 37. The left-armer was unlikely to be included in New Zealand's line-up for the first Test against Australia, which started at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, and decided to withdraw from the five-day match. Wagner made his Test debut in 2012 and was a key figure in one of New Zealand's most successful eras. He helped the team win the first World Test Championship in 2022. He moved from South Africa to New Zealand in 2008 and quickly established himself as the top performer. class cricket with Otago Province. In recent years, Wagner has followed a kind of leg theory of continuous, short-pitched bowling, which was controversial among some fans but invariably delivered results. New Zealand won 34 of the 64 Tests in which he played. His strike rate of 52 is only bettered by Richard Hadlee among New Zealand bowlers who have taken more than 100 wickets. One of Wagner's most notable achievements was bowling New Zealand to a one-run win over England after succeeding at the Basin Reserve the previous year. Wagner took 4-62, including the last wicket of James Anderson, which fell with England one run short of a winning total. It was an emotional week, Wagner said Tuesday. It's not easy to walk away from something you've given so much to and gotten so much out of, but now is the time for others to step up and move this team forward. I have loved every moment of playing test cricket for the Black Caps and am proud of everything we have achieved as a team. Wagner played under several New Zealand captains who all knew they could throw the ball to him if they needed a breakthrough or just wanted someone to bowl for longer periods. Neil's numbers are phenomenal but I don't think we can underestimate his contributions to the team when the chips were low and he found a way to create a wicket, said New Zealand coach Gary Stead. His accuracy, execution and tenacity have played a key role in many of our major Test victories and he will always be remembered for his lion-hearted nature. Neil gave absolutely everything and we will certainly miss his energy and never give in to his attitude. ___ AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

