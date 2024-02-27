New Jersey tennis coach charged after allegedly showing nude photos to a 15-year-old girl





Digital briefing: February 26, 2024 (AM) 02:57 MOORESTOWN, NJ (CBS) – A Burlington County tennis coach has been charged after he allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl and showed her photos of himself naked, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Ovidiu V. Dragos, 60, of Moorestown, New Jersey, allegedly showed the photos of himself on his phone to the 15-year-old twice during group tennis lessons at Cherry Hill Health and Racquet Club, according to a news release from the Camden District Attorney's Office County. Dragos also allegedly left “numerous letters, cards, poems and gifts” in the victim's tennis bag for two years while he gave her private and group tennis lessons, the prosecutor's office said. Dragos was charged with promoting obscene material to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, harassment and stalking. Dragos coaches boys and girls tennis at Moorestown High School and also teaches private and group lessons in Cherry Hill, the prosecutor's office said. Dragos was arrested on February 26 by the US Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division, and he is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pre-trial detention hearing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Kristen Blantz of the Camden County Prosecutors Office Special Victims Unit at 856-225-8642, Detective Joshua Jenkins of the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office at 609-845-2811, Detective Gregory Brisbin of the Cherry Hill Police Department at 856-432-8830, or Detective Ryan Carr of the Moorestown Police Department at 856-914-3037. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS. More from CBS News CBS News Philadelphia staff The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com. Thanks for reading CBS NEWS. Create your free account or log in

