Sports
Zhang sets the tone as Radnor Marple turns Newtown upside down
ASTON If seventh-seeded Radnor were quietly scheduled to play second-seeded Marple Newtown in the first round of the ICSHL Central League play-offs on Monday, no one told them.
In fact, the Raptors felt the pressure was squarely on the Tigers.
No one beats anyone three times in a row, Raptors senior Andy Zhang said. We lost to them twice, but both games were close. We knew we could beat them.
Knowing is believing as the Raptors came back from an early one-goal deficit with four straight goals, two from Zhang, to secure a 4-2 decision over the Tigers at Iceworks and advance to Wednesday's semifinals against Penncrest , which defeated Haverford by 3. 2.
Zhang scored the third and fourth goals for the Raptors, finding the net for the first time on a backbreaker with just two seconds left in the first period. It gave the Raptors a 3-1 lead entering the second frame.
The Raptors scored three goals on their first four shots against goaltender AJ Tedesco, who allowed just one goal the rest of the game.
Our starts aren't great, but we're bouncing back pretty well, said Zhang. Our goalkeeper was great. He kept us in the game.
Goaltender James Danner recorded a dozen saves in the first period for the Raptors, who were outshot 35-16 in the game and were shelled early.
It certainly looked like it was going to be a long night for Radnor as the Tigers tied the score in the opening three minutes, with Tyler Newby burying a pass from Zachary Dembzynski, who had two assists on the night.
We just couldn't get the bounces tonight, Tigers coach Joe McKay said. We have the pressure. We just couldn't get second shots or rebounds. All recordings were not quality recordings. We have to get people in front of the goalkeeper. They got the bounces and that's how it goes sometimes. Maybe get them into the Flyers Cup. It's just hard to beat a team three times in a row.
The second period was scoreless, but fast and physical. After Zhang made it 4-1 with a wrist shot on a rush down the right sideline with 9:36 left, the Tigers fought back to get back within two thanks to Ethan McKay less than a minute later.
However, Danner had no intention of leaving the door open for a comeback.
They like to keep a man behind the door and just cycle a lot, Danner said of the Tigers. I communicated a lot with my defense. We just adapted to everything they did.
Danner, who called his performance a solid eight out of 10, praised his teammates.
Our defense was very solid this game, Danner said. It was a team effort and we came out on top against a very good team. This victory is huge. This was one of those games that could have easily gone either way. It could be a landslide. It was good to keep it at a low score. Winning this gives us much more confidence for the next step.
Radnor coach Donald Sucher praised Danner, Zhang and a determined group of players led by Tucker Graham, who had a power-play goal, one assist and always seemed to be near the puck. Ryan Carr also had a power play goal for the Raptors.
“I think we just played our game, played smart,” Sucher said. We really like to play hard and fast, and I think he played hard and fast tonight.
Also in the Central League play-offs:
Penncrest 3, Haverford 2 >> Keane Naugle scored with eight seconds left to tie the game, then Andrew Hausch clinched the overtime victory for the Lions.
Matt McKay also scored for Penncrest. Fiona Walker stopped 33 shots.
Caleb Dean and Ryan McGlade scored for the Fords in the third period. Dylan Viera made 27 saves.
Girls hockey
Samantha Mitchell had a goal and an assist in the first period and added a second goal in the third of a 5-0 victory for Radnor at Kingsway.
Maeve White scored twice. Ashley Van Trieste stopped all sixteen shots from coming her way.
