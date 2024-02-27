San Diego Open 2024: 5 Best Tennis Shops in San Diego Fueling California City's Tennis Culture





The main draw of the 2024 San Diego Open started on Monday, February 26. This year, stars such as Jessica Pegula, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Marta Kostyuk and Leylah Fernandez will compete against each other. On that note, here are the 5 best tennis shops in San Diego 1. Just play tennis Founded in 2002, Just Tennis features one of the most extensive selections of tennis equipment in San Diego. They stock rackets, balls, bags, shoes and more from major brands like Wilson, Babolat, Tecnifibre and Head. They also offer stringing and demo services. Fans can also shop online from their website. They are open on weekdays from 11am to 5pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 2pm. They are closed on Sundays. Address 9925 Business Park Ave STE C, San Diego, CA 92131 Contact 858-547-9707 2. Rays Tennis Shop has a unique facility among the 5 best tennis shops in San Diego The store has been in business since 1969 and specializes in tennis rackets, clothing, shoes and accessories. However, they also cater to the needs of pickleball, padel, table tennis and badminton. They have tennis equipment from almost all the major brands in the game. Rays Tennis Shop also has a practice wall behind their store where customers can take a swing with their new rackets. Their entire catalog is available to view and shop on their website. They are open every day from 10:30 am to 6:00 pm, except on Sundays, when they close the store two hours earlier. Rays Tennis Shop is just 7 miles away from the Barnes Tennis Center, site of the 2024 San Diego Open. That equates to a 10 to 15 minute road trip. Address 1434 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Contact 619-295-5362 3. Racket stringing workshop Located in the coastal La Jolla area, this store has been serving tennis fans since 1975. Although the store may seem small from the outside, it stocks a wide range of rackets, shoes, balls and other accessories. They have a very affordable demo program, charging $20 for two weeks, where customers can try three rackets at the same time for up to five days in a row. Further details are on their website. RSW is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closes an hour earlier on Saturdays and remains free on Sundays. Address 7548 Draper Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Contact 858-454-2778 4. Racket depot Racquet Depot offers a wide range of tennis equipment and also serves pickleball and padel customers. It has a huge selection of tennis rackets from several major brands, along with bags, balls, shoes and other accessories. They also sell training and field equipment and sports watches. Further details on offers and their extensive catalog are available on their website. Closed on Sundays, runs from 10:00 Monday to Thursday from 7 p.m., closed an hour earlier on Friday and Saturday. Address 11629 Iberia Pl suite C, San Diego, CA 92128 Contact 858-487-5453 5. Despite a small drive, Seaside Rackets is one of the 5 best tennis shops in San Diego Located in the lush beach town of Encinitas, about 30 minutes from San Diego, the aptly named Seaside Rackets is a family-owned business that has been in business since 1986. In addition to tennis, they also provide pickleball, padel, badminton, frescobol and racquetball. They stock rackets and accessories from major brands such as Asics, Babolat, Head, Wilson and Yonex. The shop also offers professional stringing services. They are open Tuesday to Thursday from 10am to 6pm and close an hour earlier on Monday, Friday and Saturday. On Sundays they end at 3 p.m. Address 260 N El Camino Real D, Encinitas, CA 92024 Contact 760-436-1404 Click to discover the 5 best tennis shops in Dubai.

