Rohit 'distraught' as Jaiswal pays the price for ignoring captain's instructions | Cricket
As Day 4 began with Yashasvi Jaiswal and India captain Rohit Sharma looking to build on their overnight stand of 40 runs to help the hosts chase down the rest of the 152 runs in Ranchi against England in the fourth Test, the broadcasters played a clip which showed how the experienced batsman guided the youngster during the final hour of the matchday on Sunday. Rohit is the oldest player in the line-up, which does not include Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Rohit has been a mentor to all the young players and has guided them throughout in approaching every situation. It was perhaps why he was completely distraught, as commentator Dinesh Karthik put it, watching Jaiswal throw away his perfect start on Monday after the southpaw failed to follow his instruction.
Jaiswal looked well prepared to complete a fifth half-century score in the series, which would have been the highest score by a player in a match against England, but Joe Root made a crucial breakthrough when he defeated the India player switched off. opener in the first hour of day 4.
It was a rush of blood from Jaiswal, who wanted to take on Root and smash the delivery off the park, and England captain Ben Stokes, realizing that, had planned the perfect pitch for it. The offie invited the batsman with a flying delivery outside off and Jaiswal shuffled out of the crease to go for the big shot but ended up slicing it towards backward point. The mid-air ball was almost dead but James Anderson made an age-defying dive and completed a brilliant catch as Jaiswal was dismissed for 37.
When the broadcasters later replayed the video of the dismissal, it showed how angry Rohit was over Jaiswal's shot selection as he first reprimanded him before slamming his bat on his own bat in disappointment. He then stood for a while with his head down.
Rohit completed his half-century a few deliveries later but England crawled back with two quick dismissals, including sending back Rajat Patidar for a duck. The hosts were 92 runs away from the target when the third wicket fell.
