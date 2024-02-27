Women's tennis opens ACC play against Notre Dame – The Cavalier Daily





Fresh off their win against then-No. 1-ranked women's tennis in North Carolina, Virginia opened ACC play Friday with a 4-2 victory over Notre Dame. The Cavaliers (10-2, 2-0 ACC) dropped two singles points, but straight set victories from junior Elaine Chervinksy and junior Melodie Collard lifted them to victory over the Fighting Irish (9-3, 1-1 ACC ). Virginia opened the match with a doubles match between sophomore Annabelle Xu and senior Sara Ziodato against a Notre Dame duo of sophomore Akari Matsuno and senior Yashna Yellayi. Virginia won the match 6-3, earning their first point of the doubles competition. The No. 20 duo of Collard and Chervinsky took the doubles point for Virginia with a 7-5 win over Notre Dame's No. 32 duo of senior Julia Andreach and junior Carrie Beckman. The Cavaliers have only dropped doubles three times this season, and the duo wouldn't let that happen a fourth time. Heading into singles, No. 65 Chervinsky Virginia earned its second point with a smooth 6-2, 6-1 straight-set win over Notre Dame junior Nibi Ghosh. The Fighting Irish quickly hit back with an outright victory over their own country. Andreach defeated No. 113 Xu 6-2, 6-2 to earn Notre Dame's first point of the match. On court six, No. 92 Collard found herself in a tiebreaker battle in her first set against Matsuno. She won the set 12-10 after fighting hard for the final points and secured victory in the second set with a 6-4 win. On court four, fighting Irish sophomore Bojana Pozder took on No. 72 Ziodato. They went to three sets after going 1-1 on the first two with scores of 6-2. Pozder also won the third set 6-2, making the match score 3-2. However, in another three-set win, graduate student Natasha Subhash defeated Yellayi 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. The victory secured Virginia's victory over Notre Dame, a successful start to ACC play. Since the start of the spring season, the Cavaliers have been rising in the rankings. While there is still a long way to go until the ACC and NCAA Tournaments, it is safe to say that they will find success if they can continue to play the way they have been. As ACC play heats up, it will be crucial for Virginia to get as many decisive wins as possible to prove they belong at the top of the standings. Virginia travels to Georgia Tech for another ACC matchup on Friday at 1 p.m. The Cavaliers will look to beat the unranked Yellow Jackets soundly. So far this season, Virginia has yet to lose a game to an unranked opponent, and they will look to continue that success in the upcoming match.

