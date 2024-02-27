Qatar will officially receive the ITTF flag ahead of the 2025 World Table Tennis Championships





QTAA President Khalil Al Mohannadi (second right) and members of the Qatar delegation pose for a photo after receiving the flag.

Doha, Qatar: Qatar officially received the flag for the 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships ahead of hosting the event in Doha. The tournament will be held in Qatar at the Lusail Sports Arena in the middle of next year. To conclude the 2024 Busan World Championships competitions in South Korea, President of the Korean Table Tennis Association Ryu Seung Min handed over the guest flag to ITTF President Petra Sorling, which was to be presented to the President of the Qatar Table Tennis Association (QTTA) . Khalil Al Mohannadi, at a ceremony attended by a large number of Continental Federation Presidents, ITTF officials and World Table Tennis (WTT) officials, as well as officials and dignitaries of the Qatari Federation. The Qatari delegation that attended the flag handover ceremony, led by Al Mohannadi, included QTTA Secretary General Mohammed Abdullah Saleh, Deputy Secretary General Ali Sultan Al Muftah and board member Abdullah Al Mulla. This will be the second time that Qatar has hosted the championship, making it the only Arab country and the only country in the Middle East to receive this honor after successfully hosting the event in 2004. The tournament will consist of singles and doubles competitions, with a total of 5 events for men's and women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles with a total of 443 matches. The championship will be the ITTF's final test before celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first World Championships in the game's history in 1926, which will take place at the famous Wembley Stadium in 2026. The 2025 Doha World Championships will also host the ITTF General Assembly meetings, which have been merged to be held annually in the same country hosting the World Championships, after approval by majority vote at the last meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, to reduce costs and increase the opportunity offer the largest number of countries to participate. The decision will be implemented with immediate effect from the 2025 edition in Doha. The meeting will also witness the election of the ITTF President for the next four years until 2029, and the meeting will continue for four more days after the conclusion of the World Championships. It is worth mentioning that Qatar was given the honor of hosting the 2025 World Table Tennis Championships during the voting of its member associations to choose the host city on the sidelines of the ITTF General Assembly meeting in the Jordanian capital Amman, in December 2022, after receiving 57 votes compared to 39 votes for the Spanish city of Alicante.

