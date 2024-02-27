



Central Championship

Watch: Day one | Preliminaries day two | Final day two | Day three preliminaries | Final day three | Preliminaries day four | Final day four

International flow

Live results

Tickets PRINCETON, NJ The No. 25 Princeton University men's swimming and diving team will attempt to reclaim the Ivy League title during the Ivy League Championships taking place on March 28, 2013 at Blodgett Pool in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Tigers, who shared the dual meet championship with No. 22 Harvard, have finished second in the past five Ivy League Championship meets and will look to go one step further in 2023-2024. Princeton finished the 2023-2024 season with a 6-1 record in Ivy League competition. Scheme

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 28

Final (6 p.m.) 1200 meter medley relay (timed final)

2800 meter freestyle relay (timed final) THURSDAY FEBRUARY 29

Preliminaries (11 a.m.) 3500 meter freestyle

4200 meters individual medley

550 meter freestyle

6 preliminaries of 1 meter diving (1:30 p.m.)

Consolation final 61 meter diving (starts 15 minutes after the end of the preliminaries) Final (6 p.m.) 3500 meter freestyle

4200 meters individual medley

550 meter freestyle

Final dives 61 meters

7200 meter freestyle relay (timed final) FRIDAY MARCH 1

Preliminaries (11 a.m.) 8 100 meters butterfly

9 individual medley of 400 meters

10 200 meter freestyle

11 100 meter breaststroke

12 100 meters backstroke

19 preliminaries 3 meter diving (1:30 p.m.) Final (6 p.m.) 8 100 meters butterfly

9 individual medley of 400 meters

10 200 meter freestyle

11 100 meter breaststroke

12 100 meters backstroke

19 finals of the 3 meter diving consolation

13 400 meter medley relay (timed final) SATURDAY MARCH 2

Preliminaries (11 a.m.) 15 200 meters backstroke

16 100 meter freestyle

17 200 meters breaststroke

18 butterfly of 200 meters

14 1650 meter freestyle (all but the fastest heat) (starts at approximately 4:00 PM) Final (6 p.m.) 14 1650 meter freestyle (fastest heat)

15 200 meters backstroke

16 100 meter freestyle

17 200 meters breaststroke

18 butterfly of 200 meters

19 finals dives at 3 meters

20 relay 400 meter freestyle (timed final) ECAC Championships Eight members of Princeton University's No. 25 men's swimming and diving team will compete in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Championships March 1-3. The ECAC Championships take place at Lejeune Hall in Annapolis, Maryland, on the campus of the US Naval Academy. Yanning Zhang , Billy Swartwout , Connor Buck , James Pan , Kael Mlinek , Finn Dowdall , Zev Schuman And Rasmus Makela will compete for the Tigers. Scheme

March 1 (preliminaries 10 a.m., finals 6 p.m.) 200 freestyle

500 freestyle

200 IM

50 freestyle

400 medley relay

Diving from 3 meters March 2 (preliminaries 10 a.m., finals 6 p.m.) 200 medley relay

400 IM

100 butterfly

200 freestyle

100 breaststroke

100 backstroke

800 freestyle relay

Diving 1 meter March 3 (preliminaries 9 a.m., finals 4 p.m.) 1650 freestyle

200 backstroke

100 freestyle

200 breaststroke

200 butterfly

400 freestyle relay

