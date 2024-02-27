PC Football Announces Spring Training; Spring game set for April 12





CLINTON, SC The Presbyterian College football team returns to the practice field after a significant upgrade in its head coaching ranks Steve Englehart 's second campaign, which starts next Tuesday, March 5, with the spring '24 campaign. The off-season PC sessions conclude with the annual 'Blue vs. White” spring game, which will be held under the lights at Bailey Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 12. Coach Englehart and co. will hold 12 practices and two other scrimmages prior to the Spring Game, which kicks off the school's fourth season as an affiliate of the Pioneer Football League. The said Spring Game will begin at 7 p.m., the final offseason event after three helmet-only practices, eight shell practices and a full uniform practice on April 2. The Blue Hose saw a three-game increase in wins over Englehart's first season, defeating both Dayton and Morehead State in PFL play during the 2023 trip. Additionally, last September, Presbyterian earned a monumental road W over Wofford, the first time in history that a member of the Pioneer League defeated a Southern Conference institution. Englehart mentored three All-PFL first-teamers last fall, including a Phil Steele Freshman All-American for the second straight year. PC's full practice schedule for the next month and a half can be found below: March Tuesday March 5 | 5:15-6:45 PM (helmets)

Wednesday March 6 | 5:15-6:45 PM (helmets)

Thursday March 7 | 5:15-6:45 PM (shells)

Tuesday March 19 | 5:15-6:45 PM (helmets)

Thursday March 21 | 5:15-6:45 PM (shells)

Friday March 22 | 4:30-6:00 PM (shells)

Saturday March 23 | 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM (match) Tuesday March 26 | 5:15-6:45 PM (shells)

Thursday March 28 | 5:15-6:45 PM (shells) April Tuesday April 2 | 5:15 PM – 6:45 PM (Full)

Thursday April 4 | 5:15-6:45 PM (shells)

Saturday April 6 | 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM (match) Tuesday April 9 | 5:15-6:45 PM (shells)

Thursday April 11 | 5:15-6:45 PM (shells) Blue Hose Spring Game: Friday, April 12, 7:00 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobluehose.com/news/2024/2/26/pc-football-announces-spring-practice-slate-spring-game-set-for-april-12.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos