No. 6 Virginia women's tennis defeats Louisville in dominant performance – The Cavalier Daily





No. 6 Virginia women's tennis traveled to Louisville on Sunday to play at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center in a quick turnaround after their Friday match at Notre Dame. The turnaround didn't seem to phase the Cavaliers (10-2, 2-0 ACC), however, as they easily defeated the unranked Cardinals (4-5, 0-2 ACC) 6-1. To start the day, the teams faced off in a doubles match, with Virginia coming away with the victory. First up, the Cavalier duo of junior Elaine Chervinsky and sophomore Meggie Navarro took on the freshman duo of Ibifuro Clement and Berta Miret from Louisville on the third court. Chervinsky and Navarro took care of Clement and Miret and defeated them 6-0. Virginia then took the doubles point on court one as the No. 17 squad of graduate student Natasha Subhash and senior Hibah Shaikh defeated senior Lillian Mold and sophomore Jamilah Snells in a 6-1 win. Moving on to singles play, Virginia got off to a fast start as No. 65 Chervinsky defeated Louisville junior Allie Gretkowski on court five. The outright victory of 6-0 and 6-1 gave the Cavaliers their second point of the match. Sophomore No. 113 Annabelle Xu scored another straight-set win for Virginia on court two, defeating Mold 6-4, 6-1 to give the Cavaliers a 3-0 victory that made it look easy. The Cardinals briefly found life on court six as Miret defeated freshman Blanca Pico Navarro in a 6-4, 6-1 win. Whatever spark this gave Louisville was immediately snuffed out when No. 20 defeated Shaikh Snells on court one, marking another outright victory for Virginia. In what seemed inevitable, Virginia emerged victorious when Subhash defeated freshman Lika Peresypkina on court three. Due to time constraints, the match came down to a 10-point tiebreak, which Subhash won 11-9 after the first two sets ended at 5-7 and 6-1. Virginia has been steadily rising in the national rankings all season, starting the season in 12th place. Their only two losses have come at the hands of No. 2 Michigan, and they'll work to keep it that way. Last year the Cavaliers dropped just three games to ACC opponents, and while they are currently undefeated in the conference, there are still tough opponents ahead. The Cavaliers play Friday when they travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. The game starts at 4 p.m., when Virginia will look to keep its conference streak alive.

