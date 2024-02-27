Ultra-rare hockey card packs with Wayne Gretzky rookie cards are selling for $3.7 million





One Saskatchewan family got a lot richer this week after a box of unopened 1979 O-Pee-Chee hockey cards was auctioned for more than $3.7 million American, or more than $5 million Canadian. The reason the box is so valuable? It can hold more than twenty Wayne Gretzky rookie cards – one of the most prized possessions in card collecting. Heritage Auctions said the 16 boxes contain approximately 10,000 cards. “We had a pre-auction estimate of $2 million, and it sold for almost double that,” Jason Simonds, Heritage Auctions' consignment director, said Monday. “It sold for almost $232,000 a box, which is incredible.” The box was originally found when a family in Regina was cleaning out a storage unit. At the time, the collector paid about $150 dollars for the case. Story continues below ad Simonds said the family who found the box is shocked by the response to their unique find. The latest news from Canada and around the world happens to be sent to your email. “This is something that the collecting community was absolutely amazed that it even existed,” Simonds said. “It's a unicorn in our hobby.” Heritage Auctions said the longtime collector has asked to remain anonymous. Popular now NDP's Singh questions provinces considering opting out of the pharmaceutical sector

Mother who left her toddler at home for ten days while on holiday pleads guilty to murder To think that this had been around since 1980, especially in the condition they are in, completely shocked me,” said Brad Hartlin, director of market development at PSA Canada, a third-party authentication and grading company for trading cards and memorabilia, told Global News. “It's the find of a lifetime and incredible for a hobbyist. Story continues below ad A near-mint Gretzky rookie card can sell for $7,000 to $8,000, and a mint-condition card can fetch millions. In fact, the last mint condition Gretzky rookie card sold by Heritage Auctions in 2021 fetched an eye-watering $3.75 million (over $5 million). Tanner Piper, a card collector at Nut Man Regina, said he has never seen a box like this. “Not only is this a Regina thing, but this is probably the most incredible find ever,” Piper said. Heritage Auctions has said it does not expect the winning bidder to open the boxes because they are rarer than the rookie cards. – with files from Michelle Butterfield of Global News

