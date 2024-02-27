Kansas State University





PEORIA, Ariz. After a final round score of 8 under par 280 on Monday, the Kansas State women's golf team finished the Westbrook Invitational with a school-record low 54-hole score of 24 under par 840 to finish in sixth place at the par 280. 72, 6,248-yard Westbrook Village Golf Club. After a final round score of 8 under par 280 on Monday, the Kansas State women's golf team finished the Westbrook Invitational with a school-record low 54-hole score of 24 under par 840 to finish in sixth place at the par 280. 72, 6,248-yard Westbrook Village Golf Club. The Wildcats' previous low was an 850 at the 2014 Johnie Imes Invitational. En route to the low mark, K-State tied the school record for lowest team round during Sunday's second round, while Monday's final round score of 280 was the fourth-lowest in school history. However, the Wildcats' score in the final round was only the ninth-best score of the day as they dropped three spots in the standings in the final round. “We got off to a very hot start today, but unfortunately we couldn't finish the round as we had hoped,” said head coach Stew Burke said. “It's a strange feeling to be disappointed when you've done the best the program has ever done in terms of scoring, but it shows that progress is being made. This week was a total team effort and we look forward to to come back.” cleaning up the mistakes and preparing for another week in the desert for MountainView Collegiate.” The Wildcats, who entered the event ranked No. 58 in the country, earned two wins over teams ranked above them in No. 43 Colorado State and No. 52 Minnesota. Senior led the way for the Wildcats throughout the event Haley Vargas , which posted a career-low 54-hole score of 7-under-par 209 to tie for 18th. Her previous best was a 3-under par 213 at the 2023 MountainView Collegiate. After suffering three bogeys in the opening round, the San Antonio, Texas, native had just two in her final 36 holes. Fellow senior Napua Glossner put together the round of the day for the Wildcats, with a career-low draw of 5-under par 67 en route to a career-low 54-hole score of 3-under par 213. Hailing from San Diego, California, Glossner's round of 67 on Monday tied her previous best during the final rounds of the 2021 Trinity Forest Invitational and the 2022 Clover Cup. Her career low 54-hole score was a 1-over-par 217 at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational last fall. Glossner moved up 23 places in the rankings to a tie for 36th, as she achieved the biggest increase of anyone on the individual rankings during the final round. Tied for 36th with Glossner was a sophomore Noa van Beek , who matched her career-low 54-hole score of 213, originally set at last year's Westbrook Invitational. Van Beek, a native of Oene, Netherlands, was able to reach that number by shooting a career-low round of 3-under-par 69 on Monday, surpassing her previous record of 70 set in the first round of last year's event. van Beek finished second in the field with 41 pars over the game's 54 holes. Junior Carla Bernat was unable to put together a third round in the 60s on Monday as she went 3 over par 75 to take 18th place at 7 under par 209. It was the fourth time in five events this year that she has won a tournament finished under par or on par. Freshman Alena Navarro tied for 62nd at 3-over par 219 after a round of 4-over par 76 on Monday. Kansas took the team title at 43-under-par 821, six shots ahead of Oklahoma. Chloe Chan of host school Wisconsin took the individual title with a 14-under-par 202, beating a trio of second-place players by one stroke. Next up for K-State is March 15-17 when the Wildcats compete in the MountainView Collegiate, an event they co-host with Missouri at The Preserve Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2024/2/26/womens-golf-wildcats-set-program-record-at-westbrook-invitational The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos