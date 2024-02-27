Cam Newton involved in fight at youth football camp in Georgia





Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton was involved in a brawl during a 7-on-7 youth football camp on Sunday. The incident took place on an invitation-only camp and tournament over the weekend in Atlanta. Local law enforcement officials could not be reached for comment by USA TODAY Sports. The event was organized by We play ball sportsan apparel and sports media company, and Newton runs C1N, a youth sports organization who sponsored a team in the tournament. A video shared on social media showed Newton, wearing one of his trademark hats, being grabbed and fighting with two or possibly three people before camp staff and security officers intervened to restore order. We Ball Sports co-founder Nehemiah Mitchell told The Athletic that everyone involved in the altercation, including Newton, was removed from the event. Newton, 34, last played in the NFL in the 2021 season, appearing in eight games for the Carolina Panthers. (Editor's Note: The following video contains NSFW language.) Newton, the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn and the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, spent nine of his 10 years as a pro quarterback with the Panthers, earning league MVP honors and leading Carolina after the season 2015 to the Super Bowl. He also played one season with the New England Patriots in 2020. What is TSP? Newton was involved in a fight, a source told The Athletic, with two coaches from TSP (TopShelf Performance), a national 18U 7-on-7 soccer program. TSP also trains receivers at the youth, high school and NFL levels. We are deeply concerned about the recent incident involving Cam Newton, and our thoughts are with all parties involved,” TopShelf Performance trainers/coaches Stephon and TJ Brown said in a statement to The Athletic. “Violence has no place in our community, and we strongly condemn any form of aggression. This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cam Newton fight: Former NFL QB in wild brawl at 7-on-7 camp

