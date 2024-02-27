Sports
Preview of the North Park Tennis Season: Building on a Record Fall
CHICAGO, IL. After a record fall with a nine-win season and a 9-2 overall record, the North Park Women's Tennis program is ready to make a run at the spring championship.
“Finishing a close third in the conference standings really boosted our team's confidence and this will certainly carry over into the spring,” said Head Coach Karl Soderstrom. “We were within a few points of winning against both #2 Wheaton and #1 North Central in the fall, and we will most likely face them again in the conference tournament in April. We have a solid spring schedule with games against other strong regional teams to hone our skills and strategies ahead of the final tournament. Our sights are fully set on winning the entire conference this year.”
The 2023 fall season featured the first-ever wins at Carthage and Augustana and, as Coach Soderstrom noted, the Vikings took the win to the top-ranked Cardinals. North Central, now conference champions for three straight seasonshad not given up more than two sets against a CCIW opponent since beating Augustana 6-3 in April 2021. The Vikings matched that, winning three sets against the Cardinals in a hard-fought battle in October 2023.
After that steep drop, the Vikings also put another program in first place with two All-CCIW selections; junior number 1 singles player Hanna Zethraeus and sophomore #2 singles player Alexandra Ristfeldt were first and second team honorees, respectively.
“Nearly all of the players from our history-making fall team will return for the spring semester, led by Hanna and Alex. Hanna has been a rock for the team and has set the pace for us as our captain and number 1 player in singles and doubles. Both she and Alex are coming into the spring season healthy and stronger than ever.”
Zethraeus, who came to NPU from Stockholm, Sweden, established an 11-match singles winning streak in 2023, representing a new record for NPU Tennis. She won five of eight No. 1 singles matches in the competition and was a winning partner in five of eight doubles matches. Zethraeus and second years Teodora Kraljevic gave national champion North Central a run for its money on October 7, narrowly losing the match 8-7.
Ristfeldt, who also came to North Park via Stockholm, won six of eight singles matches this fall season. Her only singles losses this season were closely contested, with a three-set loss to Wheaton (1-6, 7-6, 0-6) and a 6-7, 2-6 loss to North Central. Even more impressive, Ristfeldt was an undefeated doubles partner of Zethraeus, junior Maddie Starrand freshmen Katarina Carlberg during the entire 2023 season.
Kraljevic will be back home in Sweden this spring and return next fall, but coach Soderstrom is looking forward to the future three-sport athlete Felicia Sunden hop aboard the Vikings Tennis ship:
“There have been some changes to the roster this term, with Teodora taking a semester off in Sweden before returning for the full year next year. This will bring new doubles teams to our line-up, which is always exciting to see. NPU -basketball player and track competitor Felicia Sunden will become a three-sport athlete by joining our roster in the spring. Now that she has a full basketball season under her belt, she is more than ready to get straight into practice and training.”
The weather seems to be warming up early in Chicago and practices for the Vikings started this past week.
“We will continue the formula for the fall by working on increased strength and conditioning in addition to strategic play in practices,” concluded Coach Soderstrom. “The talent level is so high that this gives us more time to improve the athleticism of their game. The team is strong across the line-up so they can all push each other with a lot of positive energy to improve. One of the best things about this team is how much they encourage and support each other. With these different factors coming into play, it's going to be a great season for the team.”
The journey for a competitive spring season begins with a “home game” against UW-Stevens Point on March 2, hosted at Center Court in Hanover Park, Illinois.
